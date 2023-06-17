Bing Chat gets new iOS widget, extends text-to-speech aid to more Indian languages

Microsoft announced new features and improvements to its AI-powered Bing Chat chatbot on Friday. Now, iPhone and iPad users can access Bing Chat through a dedicated iOS widget. This would allow users to interact directly with the chatbot without opening the app. Bing Chat already has a widget on Android. Additionally, Microsoft has expanded text-to-speech support for more than 30 additional languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, and Urdu. The latest update also improves the performance of the voice input button in the app.



Microsoft, via a blog post on Friday, announced the arrival of new features to Bing Chat. As mentioned, the company has introduced a Bing Chat widget for iOS. This iOS widget would allow iPhone and iPad users to start a chat from their home screen without opening the app. This feature is now available for Android users.

In addition, the company is expanding voice language support for Bing Chat. It has launched text-to-speech support for Indian languages like Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Languages including Arabic, Bulgarian, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Maltese, Marathi, Norsk Bokmal, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, and Ukrainian will also receive text-to-speech support.

Additionally, Microsoft added a performance improvement to the voice input button in the Bing mobile app for iOS and Android. With this update, Bing Chat will now indicate that you are listening instantly after you tap it.

Microsoft updates Bing Chat by releasing new features and improvements at regular intervals. Last month, the company launched a chat history feature for Bing Chat. This functionality displays previous chat threads with the AI chatbot on the right of the chat window. Users can also rename, delete, export, or even share a chat thread with others. The AI chatbot allows users to exclude logs of file-related conversations on PC and accompany responses with graphs and visualizations.