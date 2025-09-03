Black+Decker 55" UHD LED Smart TV Review: Stylish Design Meets Next-Gen Performance

The television has become the centrepiece of modern living rooms, evolving far beyond its role as a screen for watching movies or shows. Today, it is an entertainment hub, a communication device, and even a smart assistant. Black+Decker, a name trusted for its dependability, has made an exciting debut in the premium smart TV market this January 2025. Partnering with Indkal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the brand has launched its 55-inch UHD LED Smart Television. Running on Google TV (Android 14), equipped with AI-powered performance, immersive Dolby Atmos sound, and an elegant frameless design. We assessed the performance of the 55-inch UHD LED model from Black+Decker, which is available at Rs 74,999. Let’s dive deeper into the review and explore how this Black+Decker Smart TV performs across design, display, sound, and overall experience. What's in the Box 1 LED TV, 1 Remote, 1 User Manual, 2 Stands, 2 AAA Batteries, 1 Power Cord, 4 Screws. The model comes with a 1-year warranty, which is fairly standard in this category.

Black+Decker 55" UHD LED Smart TV Remote

Black+Decker 55" UHD LED Smart TV: Specifications

Brand Name – Black+Decker Model Name –BXTVGU55UD2875ATIN RT10G Screen Size – 55 Inches Supported Internet Services – Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Meeting Mode, Google Play, Zee5, Sony Liv, FastCast, GoogleCast, Smart Player, TV Manager Display Technology – UHD LED, VA Panel | A+ Grade Resolution - 3840x2160 Dimensions – 8.9D x 96.6W x 56.6H Centimeters Resolution – 4K Refresh Rate – 60 Hz Design and Build Quality Black+Decker has nailed the aesthetics with a four-sided frameless design that maximises screen presence. The TV boasts a metal finish uni-body that exudes elegance, making it look far more premium than its price tag suggests. Thanks to its 98.5% visible screen area, viewers are treated to an edge-to-edge cinematic feel. Despite its large size, the television maintains a slim profile and can rest securely on polycarbonate stands. These stands are durable and practical, but we preferred mounting the TV on the wall for added safety, a cleaner setup, and felt that wall-mounting would truly highlight its bezel-less design. In terms of design philosophy, Black+Decker has clearly aimed to deliver a minimalistic yet modern look that complements any interior. Display Performance At the heart of any TV lies its display, and here the Black+Decker 55" impresses. Equipped with an A+ grade VA panel, it offers a crisp 3840x2160 resolution (true 4K). The panel is capable of producing 1.07 billion colours, ensuring vibrant and life-like imagery. For HDR content, it supports HDR10 with HLG and Dolby Vision, making streaming on Netflix or Disney+ a visually rich experience. Whether it’s high-contrast dark scenes or bright animations, the panel adjusts seamlessly. What makes it stand apart, however, is AI-powered 4K Upscaling. Even standard HD or Full HD content gets enhanced to near-4K sharpness, ensuring old content looks fresh. Features like Micro Dimming optimise brightness across zones, while MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) delivers smooth motion, reducing blur in action-packed sequences.





Black+Decker 55" UHD LED Smart TV Display Saiyaara Song Played For gamers and sports enthusiasts, the inclusion of VRR at 120Hz is a significant plus. It ensures minimal lag and fluid gameplay. Dynamic Signal Calibration (DSC) fine-tunes signals for optimised colour and contrast, while Blue Light Reduction and Super Brightness modes make it comfortable for extended viewing hours. In summary, the Black+Decker 55" offers a display that rivals premium players, making it excellent for movies, gaming, and sports alike.

Audio Performance A prominent display demands equally powerful sound, and Black+Decker doesn’t disappoint. The TV comes equipped with 36W Pro-Tuned High-Fidelity speakers, ensuring clarity across all frequencies. The highlight here is Dolby Atmos support, which creates an immersive 3D audio experience. Explosions in movies, dialogues in shows, and even subtle background music are delivered with precision. While soundbars can elevate the experience further, the built-in audio system is more than capable for a medium-sized living room. Connectivity: Future-Ready and Versatile One of the strongest highlights of the Black+Decker 55" UHD LED Smart TV is its future-ready connectivity suite, designed to cater to modern streaming, gaming, and smart home needs. For optimal wireless performance, the TV is equipped with Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), ensuring strong and stable connections whether you’re streaming in 4K or browsing apps. The inclusion of 2-way Bluetooth 5.2 is particularly handy—it allows not just connecting external devices like soundbars, headphones, or controllers, but also lets the TV communicate back with compatible devices. This two-way functionality ensures smoother syncing across your ecosystem. On the wired side, Black+Decker has gone all in. The television offers 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, one of which supports eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel). HDMI 2.1 is 2.5 times faster than HDMI 2.0, ensuring high-bandwidth transfers for 4K content at higher frame rates, advanced gaming features, and uncompressed Dolby Atmos audio via soundbars or AV receivers. This is a big win for future-proofing the device.





Black+Decker 55" UHD LED Smart TV with a range of ports

The USB options are equally versatile, with 1 USB 2.0 port for regular devices and 1 USB 3.0 port for faster data transfers, such as high-resolution media playback from external drives. An AV input is also included, catering to legacy devices or older peripherals that still need compatibility. Gamers will appreciate the presence of ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), which automatically reduces lag when a gaming console is connected, delivering a faster and more responsive experience. Coupled with VRR at 120Hz refresh rate, this makes the TV an excellent choice for console and PC gaming. In short, Black+Decker has ensured that this TV is not just about visuals and audio but also about smooth integration with every device in your entertainment ecosystem—from next-gen consoles to smartphones, soundbars, and even older media devices. It’s a connectivity package that clearly aims to future-proof your living room. Smart Features, Software, Power and Efficiency The smart quotient of this TV is powered by Google TV, running on Android 14, the latest version available. The interface is smooth, user-friendly, and personalised, offering tailored recommendations based on your viewing history. Popular streaming apps, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and Google Play, come preloaded. Navigation is intuitive, aided by Google Voice Assistant, which enables voice-based commands and instant searches. You get to browse more than 4 lakh movies and TV episodes in one place, without having to jump from one app to another.



Delete Edit

Black+Decker 55" UHD LED Smart TV with various supported services

AI is not just a buzzword here—AI Picture Optimisation adapts visuals based on content type and ambient lighting, ensuring optimal viewing. The Black+Decker TV makes device casting effortless. The TV also supports Google Cast, enabling easy casting of content from smartphones or laptops. As you can see in the image below, that laptop is seamlessly connected to the TV. Additionally, you can cast content from both Android and Apple smartphones directly to the screen, making it easy to enjoy content from any of your personal devices on the big display. This transforms the TV into a communication hub for family calls or work meetings.









Laptop connected seamlessly to the TV