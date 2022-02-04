Blizzard plans a new Warcraft mobile game

Nested in today's Activision Blizzard quarterly earnings report (which was oddly delivered as a press release and not a traditional call apparently due to its pending acquisition by Microsoft and possibly the myriad other things going on there), is the news that Blizzard is working on a new Warcraft mobile title scheduled for a 2022 release.

According to the press release, "Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022, including [...] getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players' hands for the first time." Unfortunately, the press release doesn't detail the new game or when we can expect to hear more. So, for now, all we know is that it is Warcraft, and it will be mobile.

The news aligns perfectly with the earnings report, which also reveals consumers spending over $1 billion on Call of Duty Mobile in 2021 and Candy Crush's continued dominance of the app store revenue leaderboards.

Interestingly, Activision Blizzard is planning this mobile Warcraft title for this year. Diablo Immortal, a Diablo mobile game, has been in development since its announcement in 2018 and is also scheduled for release in 2022. The seemingly short distance between the information and the theoretical release could be a lesson learned from Overwatch's untimely reveal. 2. It is also possible that this mobile game is not as expansive as Diablo Immortal and therefore does not require the same development time. Regardless, between this sudden news of a Warcraft mobile game and the announcement of an entirely new survival game developed by Blizzard, the company is pulling its best for its (pending) overlords at Microsoft.