Bring the Spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi Alive with These Thoughtful Gadgets

Elevate your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year with the latest in cutting-edge technology. Whether you're looking to create the perfect ambience for the festival with music and lights or searching for a thoughtful gift to surprise a loved one, these feature-packed yet budget-friendly products are designed to add a layer of joy and devotion to your festivities.

Elista ELS T-5000 Blast TUFB Trolley Speaker

Elista ELS T-5000 Blast TUFB Trolley Speaker is a perfect companion for the festive celebration. It delivers an impressive sound experience, boasting a power output of 20W x 2 (40W), amplified by an 8" x 2 dynamic subwoofer and 1x tweeter. Its Bluetooth v5.0 technology ensures smooth wireless music streaming with a range of 10 meters for unmatched convenience. With one full charge, the speaker can offer up to 3-hours of audio playback, thanks to its powerful 5,200mAh rechargeable battery.



The party speaker is accompanied by a wireless MIC (VHF) with adjustable MIC volume and echo level control, perfect for leading devotional karaoke sessions this Ganesh Chaturthi. For ultimate music nights, the speaker boasts a 7-segment Dancing Disco LED light setup, a full-function remote handset, TWS function, and even a mobile phone holder for added convenience. The ELS T-5000 Blast TUFB Trolley Speaker costs just Rs. 11,999 (MRP).

Wipro 9W B22D Wi-Fi LED Smart Bulb

Brighten up your home with this Ganesh Chaturthi with an effortless lighting solution. The Wipro 9W Wi-Fi LED Bulb brings a modern touch to your space with its smart features, all for just Rs. 589. This innovative bulb offers built-in music sync with dynamic colour-changing lights and a 16 million colour palette, allowing you to set the perfect ambience for any mood, occasion, or festival. It’s dimmable, with brightness ranging from 10% to 100%, helping you save energy even when the lights are low.



Control it from anywhere in the world with the Wipro Next Smart App for Android and iOS, and enjoy seamless voice control and music synchronization with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The latest generation Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is another thoughtful gift for your loved ones. It offers the convenience of a full-fledged Smart TV at a budget-friendly price point. This new generation Fire TV stick features the latest Wi-Fi 6 for seamless connectivity and comes with an all-new Alexa Voice remote, allowing you to stream content with simple voice commands.



Since the streaming stick supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, it can also give your old 4K-resolution Smart TVs a new life with the latest software and audio-video technologies. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to enjoy your favourite movies and shows from Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV, Apple TV and others. The latest generation Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K costs Rs. 5,999 and transforms your old but reliable non-smart TV into a modern big-screen entertainment hub.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

Capture the spirit of the festivities with the compact and charming Fujifilm Instax Mini 11. This pocket-sized instant camera brings the magic of instant printing to your fingertips, delivering bright, soft-focus photos perfect for creating lasting memories. Equipped with a built-in flash, it ensures beautifully lit pictures even in low-light settings. At just Rs. 5,496, this camera is a must-have for preserving your precious moments during festive celebrations in an instant.





