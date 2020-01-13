Buy 55-inch Nokia 4K Smart TV on Flipkart at Rs 41,999

The Nokia smart TV went on sale in India today at noon on Flipkart. This 4K smart TV was launched in December 2019. Customers can avail a 10 percent discount on HSBC credit and debit cards. There is also a 5 percent instant discount offer on EMI with Axis Bank credit and debit cards. You can also get 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

The company also offers one year warranty and no-cost EMI option on Android TV. The latest Nokia smart TV uses JBL audio technology for superior sound quality and supports 24 Watt speakers. Flipkart says it will provide Complete TV Protection for Nokia Smart TVs, available at a launch price of Rs 2,999. Flipkart says that it will give a guaranteed 30 percent exchange value at the end of 3 years.

Nokia Smart TV: Price and Features

The 55-inch Nokia 4K Smart TV price in India starts from Rs 41,999 on Flipkart. The television ships with Android 9 Pie-based Android TV operating system on the software end. The Google Play Store will be built-in, letting users download more apps for their TV. A PureX quad-core processor powers the 4K smart TV.

The brand is offering its first TV in 2.25GB of RAM option. The 55-inch Nokia Smart TV comes with features like the Intelligent Dimming technology, Dolby Vision and HDR 10. Nokia claims that the TV can deliver content that is brighter, sharper and more vivid. It is backed by Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital and DTS TruSurround technologies. The TV also features bottom-firing speakers, which the company says can offer users powerful audio.

Moreover, Nokia's first Smart TV also supports Clear View technology and Clear Sound technology will help reduce noise for digitally streamed content. The 55-inch 4K Smart TV sports a bezel-less design. It comes with Google Voice Assistant and hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube. This Nokia-branded TV will take on the likes of Xiaomi, Motorola, Vu, iFFALCON, Thomson, and more.