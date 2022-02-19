Buy iPhone 12 for Rs. 42000 today on Amazon; Find details

Every day, the Amazon e-commerce website launches a new deal of the day. Under this scheme, huge discounts, exchanges, and bank offers are provided on various products. However, the most common product available in Amazon deals is smartphones. The e-commerce website today announced a massive Apple iPhone 12 price drop offer. Yes, here is a big change for Apple fans to get a brand new iPhone 12 priced at around Rs. 42,000. Buying an iPhone from Apple and that too at a reduced price is an offer not to be missed. So if you're planning to buy a brand new iPhone, do it today.

According to the Amazon website, you can avail an iPhone 12 priced at Rs. 42,049 after applying the discount and the exchange offer. Are you excited? Here's all you need to know about the latest iPhone 12 price drop.

iPhone 12 price on Amazon

The Apple iPhone 12 (64 GB, purple) can be purchased at Rs. 56,999 at a 14 percent discount to its market or retail price of Rs. 65,900 on Amazon. You can buy the iPhone at a discount of Rs. 8,901. One should note that the iPhone 12 price reduction on Amazon varies depending on the colour and variant of the phone you want to buy. However, what should be noted is that this offer is only valid for one day as it is included in the Deal of the Day. Know that you can further reduce the cost of the iPhone by taking advantage of the trade-in offer and banking offers.

iPhone 12 price on Amazon: exchange offer

If you buy an iPhone 12 with trade-in, you can get up to Rs. 14,950 discount at Amazon. The iPhone will cost Rs. 42,049 on the e-commerce website with the price reduction and trade-in offer. You need to enter your PIN-code and check if the exchange offer is available in your area or not. Also, the exchange offer discount price depends on the model of the phone you are trading in and its condition.

iPhone 12 price on Amazon: Bank offer

While talking about the banking offers provided by Amazon on the iPhone 12, you can get 7.5 percent up to Rs. Instant 1,500 off Citi Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions and Yes Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions.

You can also get an instant 5 percent discount on HSBC Cashback card transactions, 10X CashPoints with HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ credit cards, and 2X reward points with MoneyBack credit cards. In addition, you can also avail up to 5 percent cash back on HDFC Bank's Millennia credit cards. However, it is recommended to check the terms and conditions on the website before applying for it.

iPhone 12 price on Amazon: Other variants

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 is available at an 8 percent discount on Amazon and is priced at Rs. 64,999. You can also avail of this phone in exchange and get up to Rs. 14,950 discount.

While the 256 GB variant of the iPhone is available at a 24 percent discount and is priced at Rs. 71,999 against its market price of Rs. 94,900. The exchange and banking offer is the same as that of the other variants of the iPhone 12.