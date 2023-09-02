The iPhone 13 price has dropped on Flipkart, and consumers get a huge discount with no terms and conditions. The big price cut could be because Apple announced that the new iPhone 15 series would arrive on September 12, which means that the iPhone 13 will get older, and therefore, the price could be meagre on the e-commerce platform. This also raises the question of whether consumers should buy the iPhone 13 or skip it because the new 2023 iPhones will arrive in about 10 days. Here are the details.

Buy iPhone 13 for Rs 58,999 on Amazon and Flipkart before iPhone 15 launch

The iPhone 13 is listed on Amazon and Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 58,999. This is the lowest price, considering the platforms offering bank offers and other discount offers to sell the 5G phone at this price. But now consumers are getting the iPhone 13 at this price with no bank offer.

Additionally, those who want more discounts and have an HDFC bank credit card can purchase the iPhone 13 at an effective price of Rs 56,999 through Flipkart. There is no banking offer on Amazon, but both platforms offer exchange offers, and therefore, people can buy this iPhone at an even lower price by exchanging their old phone. However, please note that the exchange amount is calculated based on the age and condition of your old phone.

iPhone 13 gets a huge discount: Should you skip it and wait to buy the iPhone 15?

So far, the leaked details hint at significant improvements for the iPhone 15 in terms of the camera, chipset, design, and more. But the updates also mean that the iPhone 15 could come with a high price tag, possibly around Rs 80,000, or a little more due to these improvements. If you're eager for the latest features and don't mind the cost, the iPhone 15 may be worth the wait. For a cheaper option, the iPhone 13 is still viable.

Despite being a two-year-old 5G model, the iPhone 14 essentially mirrors its predecessor, which is currently priced at over Rs 65,000 in India and offers a 2022 iPhone at a reduced price. Since the iPhone 13 looks much like the iPhone 14, you get similar camera, display, battery, and chipset performance. The design remains unchanged, in keeping with recent Apple models dating back to the iPhone 11.

Overall, budget-conscious users can buy the iPhone 13 and people who can afford to spend around Rs 80,000 or more should wait for the iPhone 15.

People can also not buy the iPhone 13 right now as the price is expected to remain low even after the launch of the iPhone 15. Apple is likely to announce a price cut on the iPhone 14, which happens every year when the old iPhone receives a price cut. The iPhone is officially listed on the Apple Store for Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900.