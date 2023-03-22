Buy iPhone 14 for just Rs 34,000 at Unicorn store

If you're planning to upgrade your phone to the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus, Apple's authorized store Unicorn offers the best possible deals. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which launched in September of last year. The smartphone was originally priced at Rs 79,900 for the 128 GB variant. However, the deal at Unicorn allows him to pound the bank and trade offers to bring the price down. Notably, the iPhone 14 is currently one of the best premium phones money can buy. And with crazy deals on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, now is the right time to buy Apple's flagship device.



How does the deal work

The iPhone 14, which is originally priced at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant, can be bought for Rs 34,000 as long as you apply all the offers together. The Unicorn store offers an instant discount of Rs 10,000 on the device, bringing the price down to Rs 69,000. Also, you can get a discount of Rs 4000 on the HDFC banking offers. Also, you will get Rs 6000 as a trade-in discount voucher if you are planning to sell your old phone. On top of that, buyers will get up to Rs 25,000 in exchange for their old phone. The newer the model, the higher the value of the old mobile.

iPhone 14: Specifications

The Apple iPhone 14 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with slim bezels and a wide colour gamut. The screen is HDR compatible and has 1200 nits of brightness and Face ID sensors. It has a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. The iPhone 14 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip with a 16-core NPU and a 5-core graphics processor. The processor is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and three storage options 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. The iPhone 14 runs the latest stable version of iOS 16.

For connectivity, the smartphone comes with 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual SIM, and a Lightning port for charging. Camera-wise, the iPhone 14 features dual rear cameras, including a 12MP wide-angle main sensor with a larger f/1.5 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide secondary shooter and a sensor-shift OIS. For video recording purposes, it has support for Dolby Vision.