Buy iPhone 14 Plus for Rs 10,000 less at JioMart

If you are thinking of buying the iPhone 14 Plus, JioMart has some offers that may interest you. JioMart started its special sale that will be available until February 26. During this sale, JioMart is offering up to 80 per cent off on popular smartphones and gadgets. Shoppers can also get an additional 10 per cent discount by using the Bank of Baroda card. The iPhone 14 Plus, which was launched in 2022, is available for a discount of Rs 10,000.

Find how the deal works on the iPhone 14 Plus

The price of the 128 GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 Plus is Rs 89,900, but it can be purchased for Rs 78,900 with a fixed discount of 12 per cent. Similarly, the 256 GB variant, which normally retails for Rs 99,900, can be bought for Rs 88,900 on sale. The device comes with a host of features, including a high-quality camera, advanced processing capabilities, and impressive storage capacity. The phone comes in two variants, one with 128GB of storage and the other with 256 GB.

iPhone 14 Plus: Specifications

The iPhone 14 Plus has the same specifications as the iPhone 14. The only major difference is in the screen size of the two smartphones. The iPhone 14 Plus model has a 6.7-inch liquid retina display. The size of the iPhone 14 Plus is the same as that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the Pro has a wide notch and not a Dynamic Island-style notch. If you want an iPhone with a larger screen but don't spend a lot of money, then the iPhone 14 Plus seems perfect for you.

Processor-wise, the iPhone 14 Plus is powered by an upgraded version of the A15 Bionic chip, which also powers the entire iPhone 13 lineup. As for optics, the iPhone 14 Plus features a 12-megapixel lens along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Apple has claimed that the iPhone 14's camera performance is better than its predecessor. The iPhone 14, along with the iPhone 14 Plus, run on iOS out of the box.