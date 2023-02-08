Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB at a discount of Rs 13,000

Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy S23 series in a worldwide launch. The lineup comprises the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23. The S23 is not yet available. The smartphones will be soon available for purchase starting February 23. However, you can pre-order the device now and get many deals on the smartphone. The Galaxy S23, the cheapest in the range, can be bought at a discount of RS 13,000. The discount includes bank offers.



The Samsung Galaxy S23 was launched at a price of Rs 74,999 for the 128 GB variant and Rs 79,999 for the 256 GB modal. However, as part of the limited sale deal, you can get the 256GB variant priced at 128GB as part of a sale offer on the e-platform Amazon. In the 256 GB variant, buyers will get a flat discount of Rs 5,000 on the Galaxy S23. Also, you can avail of a discount of Rs 8,000 if you pay by ICICI credit and debit card. So if you combine the deals, you can get a full discount on the Galaxy S23. So after putting all the offers together, the price drops to Rs 66,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Specifications

Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The S23 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor teamed with up to 8GB RAM + 512GB internal storage. The S23 comes in three variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage. The phone runs on Android 13 with the custom One UI 5.1 jump on top.

The Galaxy S23 flaunts a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. The Galaxy S23 is backed by a 3,900mAh battery, while the S23 Plus packs a 4,700mAh battery with fast charging support out of the box. The Galaxy S23 is available in three colours: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.