Carl Pei calls Nothing Lite Phone (1) launch rumours "Fake News"

Nothing founder Carl Pei has called reports of the Nothing Lite Phone (1) "false". His one-word response came just days after a report claimed that Nothing is developing a lightweight version of its Nothing Phone (1), which could launch in India soon, probably before Diwali. Since the report is inaccurate, it means that there could only be one Nothing product in 2022, which is the smartphone. Last year, Nothing released its white edition of the Nothing Ear (1) but later released a black variant of the TWS earphones. This year, the company has already introduced black and white editions of Nothing Phone (1).

Pei's response may upset some fans, as the Nothing Lite phone (1) was said to be much more affordable than the existing phone (1). A leak citing anonymous "sources" even pointed out that pricing could start at Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Other rumours associated with the Lite version were a 5,000 mAh battery, an in-box charger, and a plain back panel. If the rumour were true, buyers would have had the option of buying a traditional-looking smartphone without the flashy rear panel that includes LED lights.



The Nothing Phone (1) certainly offers a distinctive look and is one of the few phones in the Rs 35,000 range that comes with a metal frame and glass body. During our review, we found the phone remarkable thanks to its black LEDs, clean software experience, and decent cameras. However, some also found the phone to be too expensive, especially for housing a processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC) that powers some mid-budget smartphones at around Rs 25,000. The charger is also not included in the package, and the proprietary 45W charger costs Rs 2,499 in India. The price of the phone (1) in India starts at Rs 32,999 (8GB RAM and 128GB storage) and goes up to Rs 38,999 (8GB RAM and 256GB storage).



