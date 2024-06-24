CERT-In finds multiple bugs in Microsoft Edge, advises users to update

New Delhi: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, on Monday, warned users of multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) which could allow an attacker to compromise the targeted system.

The affected software includes Microsoft Edge Stable versions prior to 126.0.2592.68.

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) which could allow an attacker to compromise the targeted system," said the CERT-In advisory.

According to the cyber agency, these vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) due to "type confusion in V8, inappropriate implementation in WebAssembly, out of bounds memory access in dawn and use after free in dawn".

An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted webpage, the agency mentioned.

CERT-In advised users to apply appropriate security updates as mentioned by the company.

Meanwhile, CERT-In has joined hands with financial giant Mastercard to promote cooperation and information sharing in the area of cybersecurity related to the financial sector.

The two entities will leverage their shared expertise regarding the financial sector in the fields of cybersecurity incident response, capacity building, sharing cyber threat intelligence specific to the financial sector and advanced malware analysis.