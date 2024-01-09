  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

CES 2024: JBL Introduces Clip 5 with Auracast for Enhanced Connectivity and Sound

CES 2024: JBL Introduces Clip 5 with Auracast for Enhanced Connectivity and Sound
x
Highlights

JBL's latest portable speaker, Clip 5, features a broader carabiner, extended playtime, and Auracast connectivity, offering an immersive audio experience.

JBL is set to unveil the Clip 5 at CES 2024, an upgraded portable speaker designed to elevate your audio adventures. Priced at $79.95, the Clip 5 boasts a broader carabiner, enabling it to clip onto a diverse range of items. The enhanced sound system delivers a 15% increase in volume and 10% more bass than its predecessor, promising a richer auditory experience.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, the Clip 5 introduces Auracast, a feature enhancing connectivity. This addition allows users to link multiple audio devices to a single source, surpassing typical lightweight, waterproof speakers. JBL's commitment to innovation extends to its 2024 lineup, featuring the Xtreme 4 priced at $379.95, boasting an impressive 24-hour battery life, and the affordable Go 4 at $49.95.

With a playtime of 12 hours at moderate volume, the Clip 5 surpasses its predecessor, the Clip 4, by two hours. Retaining its IP67 water and dustproof rating, the speaker remains resilient, surviving immersion in water or exposure to sand. The 40% increase in driver power ensures a more streamlined sound and consistent bass, enhancing the overall audio quality.

Available in June, the Clip 5 offers six vibrant colour options to match your style. JBL's latest creation redefines portable audio, delivering a combination of durability, connectivity, and exceptional sound for your outdoor pursuits.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X