CES 2024: JBL Introduces Clip 5 with Auracast for Enhanced Connectivity and Sound

JBL is set to unveil the Clip 5 at CES 2024, an upgraded portable speaker designed to elevate your audio adventures. Priced at $79.95, the Clip 5 boasts a broader carabiner, enabling it to clip onto a diverse range of items. The enhanced sound system delivers a 15% increase in volume and 10% more bass than its predecessor, promising a richer auditory experience.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, the Clip 5 introduces Auracast, a feature enhancing connectivity. This addition allows users to link multiple audio devices to a single source, surpassing typical lightweight, waterproof speakers. JBL's commitment to innovation extends to its 2024 lineup, featuring the Xtreme 4 priced at $379.95, boasting an impressive 24-hour battery life, and the affordable Go 4 at $49.95.

With a playtime of 12 hours at moderate volume, the Clip 5 surpasses its predecessor, the Clip 4, by two hours. Retaining its IP67 water and dustproof rating, the speaker remains resilient, surviving immersion in water or exposure to sand. The 40% increase in driver power ensures a more streamlined sound and consistent bass, enhancing the overall audio quality.

Available in June, the Clip 5 offers six vibrant colour options to match your style. JBL's latest creation redefines portable audio, delivering a combination of durability, connectivity, and exceptional sound for your outdoor pursuits.