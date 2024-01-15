Live
CES 2024: Top 10 Tech Highlights from the event
CES 2024 showcased cutting-edge tech, from ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 to Sony XR Headset. Explore the top 10 groundbreaking products.
CES 2024 concluded with a spectacular display of technological innovation, introducing many groundbreaking products that glimpse the future. The event showcased technological marvels, from sleek gaming laptops to AI-powered robots and AR laptops. Let's delve into the top 10 product announcements garnered significant attention at CES 2024.
1. Samsung Music Frame:
A wireless speaker with a display art, the Samsung Music Frame functions as a theatre setup, boasting built-in woofer drivers, Dolby Atmos support, and intelligent audio processing with Q-Symphony technology.
2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14:
ASUS presented a gaming laptop with a sleek and compact design, powered by AMD Ryzen 8000 series processors and featuring an NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU for the higher-end version.
3. Spacetop AR Laptop:
This unique laptop pairs a keyboard with AR glasses, eliminating the need for a traditional display. It claims to provide a 100-inch screen through the AR glasses and runs on the Sightful operating system, Spacetop OS.
4. ASUS ZenBook Duo:
Sporting a dual-screen display and powered by Intel's Core Ultra chips, the ASUS ZenBook Duo comes with a detachable keyboard connected via Bluetooth, starting at $1,500.
5. Samsung Ballie:
Ballie, an AI-powered robot, is a versatile smart home assistant showcased in a video performing tasks like feeding pets, making video calls, playing games, and managing household lighting.
6. Gyrogear GyroGlove:
Designed with an attached gyroscope, Gyrogear GyroGlove aids Parkinson's patients by measuring hand tremors, enabling them to carry out tasks with greater ease.
7. LG Signature OLED TV:
LG unveiled a transparent 77-inch OLED TV for an immersive viewing experience, running on a webOS interface and featuring LG's Zero Connect Box. However, the price is notably high compared to previous models.
8. Rabbit R1:
A new AI assistant, Rabbit R1, operates on the Large Action Model, executing tasks like grocery shopping and hotel bookings through voice prompts.
9. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5:
A 2-in-1 Windows PC and Android tablet, this device features a 14-inch OLED detachable display that can transform into an Android tablet. It is equipped with ThinkBook Graphics Extension (TGX) for an enhanced viewing experience.
10. Sony XR Headset:
Sony's new AR headset, equipped with 4K OLED microdisplays and powered by the Qualcomm XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, offers immersive experiences for watching movies, playing games, and more.
CES 2024 showcased various cutting-edge technologies, setting the stage for an exciting future in innovation and consumer electronics.