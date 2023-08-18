Live
Just In
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares close-up images of Moon captured by Vikram lander
Highlights
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ISRO shared the images of the Moon as captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, 2023.
ISRO released close-up images of the Moon on Friday, which the Vikram lander module captured on August 15 and 17.
The lander successfully separated from the propulsion module of the spacecraft on August 17. The lander, along with the rover Pragyan, are now on the final trek to the Moon. The touchdown is expected on August 23.
The stunning images were captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera, Isro said. "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Moon as captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, 2023," the space agency posted on X (formerly Twitter).
