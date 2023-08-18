  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares close-up images of Moon captured by Vikram lander

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares close-up images of Moon captured by Vikram lander
x
Highlights

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ISRO shared the images of the Moon as captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, 2023.

ISRO released close-up images of the Moon on Friday, which the Vikram lander module captured on August 15 and 17.

The lander successfully separated from the propulsion module of the spacecraft on August 17. The lander, along with the rover Pragyan, are now on the final trek to the Moon. The touchdown is expected on August 23.



The stunning images were captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera, Isro said. "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Moon as captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, 2023," the space agency posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X