Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares close-up images of Moon captured by Vikram lander

ISRO released close-up images of the Moon on Friday, which the Vikram lander module captured on August 15 and 17.

The lander successfully separated from the propulsion module of the spacecraft on August 17. The lander, along with the rover Pragyan, are now on the final trek to the Moon. The touchdown is expected on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Moon as captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, 2023





Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1

on August 17, 2023

just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module





Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The Lander Module (LM) health is normal.



LM successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km.



The second deboosting operation is scheduled for August 20, 2023, around 0200 Hrs. IST

The stunning images were captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera, Isro said. "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Moon as captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, 2023," the space agency posted on X (formerly Twitter).

