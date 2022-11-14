Children's Day 2022: 5 portable projectors that aid learning process for children

XGIMI Elfin

There is nothing more comfortable than sliding your lightweight projector into your backpack and mounting it at the place of your choice. That is what XGIMI Elfin offers you with its sleek design. It weighs less than a kilogram and provides the brightest visual experience with 800 ANSI lumens. With Elfin, children can enjoy their favourite 3D movie at their home, with uncompromised picture and sound quality. The throw ratio of 1.2:1 makes it convenient even in your small classroom, with a screen size of 60-120". The auto keystone correction and autofocus correction allows you to set up projectors at any angle effortlessly for a clear, uninterrupted display. It also has a built-in Chromecast and can be voice controlled through Google Assistant. The combination of 60 Hz Motion Compensation (MEMC) and super-low latency prevents motion images from blurring. It has a LED battery lifespan of 25,000 hours and is designed in such a way that it protects children's eyes. It also has two built-in Harman Kardon speakers of 3W, is 3D-supported and has dual-band 2.4/5G Wi-Fi.

ViewSonic PA503S

With a lifespan of 15,000 hours, ViewSonic PA503S has a brightness of 3,800 lumens and a high contrast ratio of 22,000:1. This guarantees the delivery of bright images even when the environment has ambient light. In addition, the projector is also made with ViewSonic's proprietary SuperColor™ Technology so that children can enjoy their lessons more realistically with accurate colour display. As per our children's requirements, it can be changed to the brightest mode, presentation mode, standard mode, photo mode, or movie mode.

Optoma HD146X

The lightweight Optoma HD 146X provides an advanced cinematic experience with 3,600 lumens and 1080p clarity. This enables children to enjoy true-to-life visuals and sharp and detailed images. It has a wireless option and comes with integrated speakers with excellent sound quality. The projector with a lifespan of 15,000 hours, helps in the conservation of energy as it switches the power off when not in use.

Epson's EF-100

The Epson EF-100 is portable and its MicroLaser array projection technology, with 2000 lumens, displays exceptional brightness, and the 9-element lens structure enhances clarity and uniformity. This feature is particularly helpful in classrooms and auditoriums where children in the back row will have a convenient watching experience. It also comes with a high-quality bass reflex speaker and Bluetooth wireless speaker. Android TV is also included and children can watch their favourite movies and sports through channels like YouTube, Netflix, HBO, and ESPN.

Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro

The Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro comes with 1300 ANSI lumens and 1080p FHD resolution. Its luminous LED light source will provide a clear sensory experience, even during the daytime. This gizmo is classroom friendly as the 60-120" screen can be fitted even in small places. The ultra-wide colour gamut retains the original picture colour. Another advantage of the projector is its low power consumption so that it provides seamless entertainment to children. It also protects the children's eyes with its diffuse scattering-enabled image technology that prevents rays from hitting the eyes directly.



