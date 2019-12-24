Christmas 2019: Track Santa Claus Journey on Christmas Eve

Few more hours left to the most delightful time of year. Millions of children are eagerly waiting to go to sleep on Christmas Eve, and for their Christmas gifts from the dear Santa Claus.

With the help of the latest technology now children and adults can track Santa Claus journey worldwide on December 24 using Google's Santa trackers and NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command).

The NORAD Santa Tracker brings along games like Flying Santa, where players need to collect all the gifts Santa will deliver to children, music is from the US Air Force Academy Band.

With the help of NORAD, we can find out the expected time when Santa will arrive.

Here is all you need to know about Santa's journey on a special day.

Santa's Journey Worldwide

Every year Santa sets off on his sleigh from Lapland with his loyal reindeer on Christmas Eve, travelling probably 510,000,000 km - nearly 1,800 miles per second. On Christmas Eve Santa Claus needs to visit 390,000 homes per minute or 6,424 per second.

Santa's Journey Route

Santa Claus journey starts in the South Pacific; he first stops at the Republic of Kiribati, a group of 32 atolls in the Pacific Ocean.

He then heads towards the west, delivering gifts to Australia and New Zealand and then Japan. After this Santa leaves towards Asia, Africa and Western Europe, ending with Canada, the US, Mexico and South America.

Track Santa's journey with NORAD

The US and Canadian organisation NORAD, observes aerospace in the event of a nuclear attack. During Christmas Eve, they monitor the skies for Santa's sleigh.

The NORAD Tracks Santa website receives almost nine million unique visitors from more than 200 countries and territories around the world who are intense to follow Santa's journey. On the eve of December 24, 1,500 volunteers respond to emails and accept more than 140,000 calls about Santa's exact location.