Christmas 2024: Your Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide for the Holiday Season

Dyson Airwrap i.d.TM Multi-Styler & Dryer

Make her Christmas unforgettable with the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer that’s as versatile and radiant as she is. It’s more than a gift—it’s the start of endless holiday glamour!

Perfect for creating a variety of show-stopping looks, it’s the ultimate gift to help her stay on-trend and glow with confidence at Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer takes innovation to the next level with Bluetooth® wireless technology, allowing for easier, more personalized styling. Tailored to hair profile, it offers styling and curling at the touch of a button, blending effortless functionality with stunning results.

Priced at INR 49,900, it is available in red velvet/Gold, Ceramic Patina/Topaz and Vinca Blue/Topaz. The Dyson Airwrap i.d.TM multi-styler is available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores.

GOVO GoBuds 577 True Wireless Earbuds

For those who are always on the go (or just need a good excuse to ignore calls from family during the holidays), the GOVO GoBuds 577 are here! These true wireless earbuds deliver top-tier sound quality, a snug fit, and the best part? You’ll never have to untangle wires again. Whether they’re working out, traveling, or just zoning out with some holiday tunes, these buds are a game-changer. It is priced at Rs 1,299/- and can be purchased on govo.life.

Dyson AirstraitTM straightener

Surprise her with the perfect gift this holiday season—the Dyson Airstrait™ straightener. Designed to deliver sleek, straight hair in minutes without extreme heat, it’s the ultimate tool for effortless style. Whether it’s festive gatherings or New Year celebrations, she’ll shine with confidence and glamour.

The Dyson Airstrait™ straightener is a breakthrough innovation, being the first wet-to-dry straightener powered by air—no hot plates, no heat damage.

How it works:

The hair is gently contained by two arms that release a precisely angled, high-pressure blade of air. This unique mechanism dries and styles hair simultaneously for a flawless finish.

With preset ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ modes, the Airstrait™ automatically adjusts heat and airflow for optimal results. A ‘Cool’ mode locks in the style, ensuring it lasts through every celebration.

Prices at Rs 45,900, it is available in Strawberry Bronze/Blush Pink and Prussian Blue/Rich Copper, it is available in Dyson AirstraitTM straightener is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in.

boAt Aavante Bar 610

Enhance your Christmas and New Year celebrations with a top-notch Bluetooth soundbar. Delivering 25W RMS signature sound through a 2.0 channel system with dual passive radiators, this soundbar ensures your festive music is rich and clear. Available in Charcoal Black, this soundbar is your ideal companion for holiday festivities. Priced at Rs. 1,999/-, it is available on Amazon.

Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer

Treat her to a gift that combines innovation, care, and beauty—the Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer. Perfect for fast drying, precision styling, and tailored care for all hair types, it’s the ultimate way to help her shine bright all season long.

This holiday must-have is Dyson’s most intelligent hair dryer, featuring advanced Nural™ sensor technology. Its Scalp Protect Mode automatically adjusts heat and airflow as it nears the scalp, shielding it from damage while enhancing hair’s natural shine. Give her the gift of gorgeous hair this Christmas—because nothing says holiday magic like effortless elegance and healthy, radiant locks.

Priced at INR 41,900, it is available in Ceramic Patina/Topaz and Vinca Blue/ Topaz. The Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer is available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores.

Dreame Glory Hair Dryer

Dry your hair quickly and effortlessly with a powerful airflow. A motor spinning at 110,000 revolutions per minute generates an airflow speed of 70 m/s* and an air volume of 55 m³/h*, effectively drying wet hair from the roots to the tips. Shoulder-length hair dries in just 2 minutes. Choose from 4 temperature options and two airflow speeds to suit your preferences. Whether you prefer cool air, a constant temperature of 57°C with an advanced NTC thermistor for consistent heat, hot air, or cyclic warm/cold drying, this hair dryer helps you achieve the desired drying performance and hairstyle.

It is priced at Rs 6,999 and is available on Amazon.