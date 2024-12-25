Christmas 2024: Your Ultimate Gift Guide for the Holiday Season by Dyson

This Christmas, give the gift of innovation and elegance. As the festive season fills the air with joy, surprise your loved ones with Dyson’s cutting-edge technology that enhances their everyday lives. From air purifiers that ensure a cleaner, healthier home to hairstyling tools that combine practicality, beauty, and advanced technology, Dyson offers the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. Make their holidays brighter and more stylish with gifts that bring lasting comfort and joy all year long.

For a healthy and comfortable home this winter

Dyson Purifier Hot+CoolTM Gen1 - HP10

Dyson Purifier Hot+CoolTM Gen1 - HP10

Indulge in the ultimate comfort this Christmas with the Dyson Purifier Hot+CoolTM Gen1 (HP10). Perfect for those winter chills, the HP10 quickly heats any room while also purifying the air with Dyson’s advanced HEPA filters, capturing 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. Beyond its powerful heating capabilities, the Air MultiplierTM technology ensures even distribution of purified air throughout the room. With additional features like Night Mode and adjustable oscillation, the HP10 offers personalized comfort all winter long.

Available at Dyson Demo Stores and on Dyson.in for ₹56,900, the Dyson Purifier Hot+CoolTM Gen1 is the perfect gift for creating a warm and healthy home this Christmas.

For those who seek the ultimate cleaning companion

Dyson WashG1™ cord-free wet floor cleaner

Dyson WashG1™ cord-free wet floor cleaner

Hosting Christmas parties can be stressful enough without worrying about messy floors. This Christmas, give the gift of effortless cleaning with the Dyson WashG1™ cord-free wet floor cleaner. Designed for quick and easy cleanups on hard floors, the WashG1™ tackles everything from dry crumbs to sticky spills with ease. Its hygienic, separate clean, and dirty water tanks eliminate the hassle of traditional mopping, and the automated self-cleaning cycle means less time cleaning and more time enjoying the festivities.

The Dyson WashG1™ cord-free wet floor cleaner is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for ₹64,900.

For the gift of a truly clean home

Dyson Big BallTM vacuum

Dyson Big BallTM vacuum

Let the Dyson Big BallTM vacuum handle the after-party cleanup this Christmas. Perfect for tackling post-holiday messes, its powerful suction and self-righting technology make navigating furniture and festive decorations effortless. The no-touch bin emptying adds a hygienic touch, perfect for maintaining a healthy home during the holidays. Enjoy peace of mind with a 5-year warranty, including 2 years of accidental damage protection.

The Dyson Big BallTM vacuum is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for ₹43,900.

For the woman who juggles it all with ease

Dyson AirstraitTM straightener

Dyson Airstrait™ Straightener

Surprise her with the perfect gift this holiday season—the Dyson Airstrait™ straightener. Designed to deliver sleek, straight hair in minutes without extreme heat, it’s the ultimate tool for effortless style. Whether it’s festive gatherings or New Year celebrations, she’ll shine with confidence and glamour.

The Dyson Airstrait™ straightener is a breakthrough innovation, being the first wet-to-dry straightener powered by air—no hot plates, no heat damage.

How it works:

The hair is gently contained by two arms that release a precisely angled, high-pressure blade of air. This unique mechanism dries and styles hair simultaneously for a flawless finish.

With preset ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ modes, the Airstrait™ automatically adjusts heat and airflow for optimal results. A ‘Cool’ mode locks in the style, ensuring it lasts through every celebration.

Prices at ₹45,900, it is available in Strawberry Bronze/Blush Pink and Prussian Blue/Rich Copper, it is available in Dyson AirstraitTM straightener is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in.

For the chic diva, never missing a hair moment

Dyson Airwrap i.d.TM Multi-Styler & Dryer

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer

Make her Christmas unforgettable with the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer that’s as versatile and radiant as she is. It’s more than a gift—it’s the start of endless holiday glamour!

Perfect for creating a variety of show-stopping looks, it’s the ultimate gift to help her stay on-trend and glow with confidence at Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer takes innovation to the next level with Bluetooth® wireless technology, allowing for easier, more personalized styling. Tailored to hair profile, it offers styling and curling at the touch of a button, blending effortless functionality with stunning results.

Priced at INR 49,900, it is available in red velvet/Gold, Ceramic Patina/Topaz and Vinca Blue/Topaz. The Dyson Airwrap i.d.TM multi-styler is available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores.

For those who value precision with a touch of personalization

Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer

Dyson Supersonic Nural™ Hair Dryer

Treat her to a gift that combines innovation, care, and beauty—the Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer. Perfect for fast drying, precision styling, and tailored care for all hair types, it’s the ultimate way to help her shine bright all season long.

This holiday must-have is Dyson’s most intelligent hair dryer, featuring advanced Nural™ sensor technology. Its Scalp Protect Mode automatically adjusts heat and airflow as it nears the scalp, shielding it from damage while enhancing hair’s natural shine.

Give her the gift of gorgeous hair this Christmas—because nothing says holiday magic like effortless elegance and healthy, radiant locks.

Priced at INR 41,900, it is available in Ceramic Patina/Topaz and Vinca Blue/ Topaz. The Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer is available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores.