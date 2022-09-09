Compared: iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14

Apple enthusiasts were hyped after the launch of the new iPhone 14 series yesterday at the Apple event. The Pro models have stolen the show this year with numerous significant updates and feature additions. From the new A16 Bionic chipset, the redesigned tablet notch that also displays notifications and alerts, and a 48MP primary rear camera to an always-on display, there's plenty to get excited about. However, the base model of the iPhone 14 did not receive any of them. So is it worth buying an iPhone 14 or not? And between the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, which is worth your valuable money? Find out.

iPhone 12

The Apple smartphone released in 2020 is still a good choice for many. The iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch XDR OLED display. Under the hood, it comes with the Apple A14 Bionic chipset. The smartphone brings a dual rear camera setup with 12MP primary and 12MP ultra-wide lenses. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie camera. It also comes equipped with Face ID. The smartphone also supports 5G connectivity.

With the iOS 16 update, the smartphone should get access to all new lock screen and home screen customization, which should add to its appeal. Interestingly, after the iPhone 14, Apple increased the price of the iPhone 12 from Rs. 49,990 to Rs. 59,990 for the 64GB model, showing that the company still sees it as an in-demand smartphone.

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, similar to iPhone 14. It flaunts a dual rear camera setup with 12MP primary and 12MP ultrawide lenses. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash. It also has Face ID and 5G connectivity.

In many ways, the iPhone 13 has similar specs to the iPhone 14. The difference is a higher refresh rate, autofocus, and a couple of new features. Apple claims the iPhone 14 comes with improved performance, better battery life and more powerful image processing software, but whether it's worth paying the extra money to switch is up to you to decide. As for the price, the base model iPhone 13 128GB costs Rs. 69,900.

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 retains the same design as last year's iPhone 13, but there are a few changes. The iPhone 14 offers a 6.1-inch OLED display with a smaller notch than the iPhone 13. Apple A15 Bionic chip powers the device from the iPhone 13 Pro but has an additional GPU core. There is support for 5G networks and support for eSIM technology. You can store multiple eSIMs on the same device.

The iPhone 14 brings a 12MP primary camera with a larger sensor and sensor-shift stability. The front camera also uses the 12MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture, but it now has autofocus.

iPhone 14 has a new gyroscope sensor that can detect shocks up to 256G. In addition, apple also provides support for satellite connectivity on iPhone 14, called Emergency SOS via satellite. Finally, the iPhone 14 has a higher capacity battery than its predecessor. This will cost you Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB storage variant.