Crossbeats launches Orbit Infiniti, a calling watch with SUPERAMOLED display and 8 GB storage

After the successful launch of Ignite LYT and Crossbeats Xplore app last fortnight, Indian consumer technology brand Crossbeats has come up with Orbit Infiniti – its new generation smartwatch loaded with unmatchable features that suit youngsters and adults alike. The state-of-the-art watch exhibits an industry-first 1.39" SUPERAMOLED display, with 3D curvature lending a sleek aesthetic appearance. The timepiece further comes with primary storage of 8 GB or upto 1500+ songs, and when connected via Bluetooth, it is compatible with the neckband as well as TWS.



The newest Crossbeats smartwatch is equipped with Bluetooth calling and its in-built speakers support voice calling via the watch. If that isn't enough for you, Crossbeats Orbit Infiniti is also voice recording enabled and equipped with AI Voice Assistants. The premium smartwatch, which boasts an Always-on Display that can be personalized, comes at an unrivalled introductory price of Rs 6,999 exclusively on crossbeats.com.

"Orbit Infiniti is unlike any product that we have launched in recent times because of its inimitable specifications, of which voice recording and AI Voice assistants are to name a few. The newly launched features will take the user experience to greater heights resulting in better customer satisfaction. Laced with more than 110 sports mode, which has never been seen before, this smartwatch is a delight for sports and fitness enthusiasts who undergo rigorous training and want to chart their progress every day," said Crossbeats co-founders Abhinav and Archit Agarwal about Orbit Infiniti, a smartwatch they are extremely excited to present in the Indian market.

Its 15-day battery back-up ensures that you can experience the joys of this unparalleled smartwatch for days together without bothering to charge it over and over again. Available in eye enchanting colours like Pine Green, Copper Brown, Graphite Black and Ice Grey, you can choose one as per your personality.

For more details, kindly visit- https://crossbeats.com/



