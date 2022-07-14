Crossbeats unveils Slide, cutting-edge superlight TWS with the sleekest design

India's fastest-growing consumer tech brand Crossbeats has unveiled the newest and sleekest TWS in the town, Slide. Taking its nomenclature from its unique 'slide to open design', the TWS earbud boasts of a superlight construction enabling extended hassle-free usage along with an industry-first premium quality leather tag with LED indication that protects the buds from fall and damage.

Priced at just Rs 1999, Crossbeats Slide has been launched exclusively on Amazon. The earbud is loaded with multiple features that add to the value of the latest entrant in Crossbeats' TWS bouquet. Swift auto-pairing connectivity and Feather touch control further ensure ease of access to various functions while allowing users to seamless increase or decrease the volume. With advanced features such as AI Voice Assistant, Slide's Quad Microphones ensure a true hands-free calling experience with absolute clarity. Furthermore, Crossbeats Slide houses inbuilt 10mm Neodymium Drivers, engineered to provide an immersive and thumping bass experience.

It is also equipped with cutting-edge Low Latency Bluetooth 5.1, which enables lag-free connections for both calls and music. Swift auto-pairing connectivity is an added advantage when you want to juggle between two or more devices. Crossbeats co-founder Archit Agarwal elaborated on the vision of Crossbeats at the launch, "We started with smartwatches and on the way realised that the future belongs to TWS that can be paired with smartwatches as well as other devices. At Crossbeats we always try to beat ourselves, by coming up with new and innovative products and we proudly present Crossbeats Slide TWS that is superior to anything we have presented till now, be it in terms of design, features or utility." Opening newer vistas to the audio world through its unique design and features, the earbuds are available in three marvellous colours namely olive green, midnight blue, and charcoal black. A must-have for music lovers and professionals who need to be on the phone constantly through TWS, it is a beauty meets utility product. For more details, please visit: https://crossbeats.com/





