CuriousJr to organise the 2nd edition of "All India Coding Championship"

CuriousJr has returned for an even greater national level competition for school children this year, with over 25 thousand participants from throughout the country in the inaugural edition of the championship held in 2021.

All children in grades 4 to 12 are eligible to participate in the competition, which is separated into two categories: grades 4 to 8 and grades 9 to 12. Scholarships will be awarded to the top five students in each category along with certification. In a unique twist on the reward system, CuriousJr will grant the scholarships in the form of funding their education/tuition fees to enrich and encourage them to learn as well as assist in their educational pursuits. The scholarship will be paid directly to the educational institution for the benefit of the child's education. CuriousJr will also provide the top five participants with the premium model of the app, along with personal coaching and personalised learning opportunities as part of the scholarship.

Mridul Ranjan Sahu, the cofounder of CuriousJr, said, "The purpose of this competition and scholarship is mainly to acknowledge all the young coders, recognise their skills, and encourage them further. We want to provide them with a platform to enjoy and learn coding without any external pressure or stress and help them hone various skills through coding."

The process for participating in and applying for this competition is very simple. All children who fall into their respective categories can apply on the CuriousJr app beginning in June 2022. The competition will be a one-day event, lasting 3–4 hours. The competition is scheduled for the last week of July 2022. A problem statement will be displayed on the screen, and participants will have to code and solve the problem.

"We want to change the general outlook on coding and also inspire other kids as well. We are very excited about this event and await to witness the revolution. " Mr. Mridul Ranjan Sahu added.

The All India Coding Championship allows young protégés from all around the country to compete in a national level championship alongside their fellow programmers. This allows kids to shine bright and demonstrate their potential.

