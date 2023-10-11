Cybersecurity should be viewed as a preventive measure: Saurabh Saxena, Regional VP, OpenText

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is an annual initiative that takes place in October to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and promote good online security practices. This campaign is a collaborative effort involving governments, businesses, educational institutions, and individuals, with the goal of enhancing digital safety and reducing cyber threats.



Saurabh Saxena, Regional Vice President - OpenText

Saurabh Saxena, Regional Vice President at OpenText, shares his views with The Hans India on cybersecurity awareness. He says,"In India, there exists a common misconception among employees regarding cyberattacks, they fear that these are inevitable. However, it's essential to dispel this notion. Most cyberattacks are not highly sophisticated; instead, they exploit human errors. As the threat landscape continues to spiral, organizations must strengthen their cybersecurity framework. That means having the ability to gain visibility across complex IT environments, quickly detect and prevent threats, respond quickly to internal and external threats to understand scope and impact, and comply with information security, regulatory and industry standards.

