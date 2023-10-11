Just In
Cybersecurity should be viewed as a preventive measure: Saurabh Saxena, Regional VP, OpenText
Throughout the cybersecurity awareness month, various activities, events, and resources are made available to educate people about the risks and challenges in the digital realm.
Cybersecurity Awareness Month is an annual initiative that takes place in October to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and promote good online security practices. This campaign is a collaborative effort involving governments, businesses, educational institutions, and individuals, with the goal of enhancing digital safety and reducing cyber threats.
Saurabh Saxena, Regional Vice President at OpenText, shares his views with The Hans India on cybersecurity awareness. He says,"In India, there exists a common misconception among employees regarding cyberattacks, they fear that these are inevitable. However, it's essential to dispel this notion. Most cyberattacks are not highly sophisticated; instead, they exploit human errors. As the threat landscape continues to spiral, organizations must strengthen their cybersecurity framework. That means having the ability to gain visibility across complex IT environments, quickly detect and prevent threats, respond quickly to internal and external threats to understand scope and impact, and comply with information security, regulatory and industry standards.
Cybersecurity should be viewed as a preventive measure. Digital disruptions can result in data loss and hinder online access, making cybersecurity awareness crucial in our tech-driven era. Vigilance in handling emails, passwords, and access is crucial to thwarting attacks. Often, basics like scrutinizing email headers, avoiding suspicious links, and maintaining robust passwords are overlooked which leave an organization vulnerable, especially in the time of AI enabled targeted threats. The growing adoption of cybersecurity insurance signals increased awareness.
To enhance cybersecurity consciousness, companies should prioritize IT hygiene, adopt relevant frameworks, and conduct regular cyber incident mock trials. Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks can inflict significant losses on Indian businesses, but these can often be prevented through cybersecurity awareness and simple verification methods. Finance departments should establish protocols to make it challenging for cybercriminals to succeed in BEC attacks, recognizing that it's not a question of "if" but "when" these attacks will occur. Awareness remains a potent weapon against cyber threats in India.”