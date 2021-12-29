December 29 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 29, 2021. Let's begin...

Most Popular Gaming Apps of 2021 - In Pictures

Please find our list of the most popular gaming apps of 2021. The accessibility was essential in 2021, with most of us stuck at home, finding new ways to break the tedium of pandemic life.

Role of AI and Machine Learning across Different Sectors in 2021

Technology is playing a vital role in every sector to make the nation technologically equipped and capable. Here are a few business leaders sharing their thoughts on how their companies are using technology to empower the users, in the best way they can.

StockGro Ends the Year with Interactive Microsite Campaign #StockWrap2021

Newly launched social media campaign #StockWrap2021 comprises an interactive microsite offering information about the key events of the Stock Market in 2021

Here is the best projector to upgrade your gaming console with

XGIMI's Horizon PRO has everything that inveterate gamers can dream of, including a larger-than-life screen.

Best Premium Tech Gadgets Launched in 2021

2021 has been a busy year in terms of technology – from foldable phones and the most featured TVs to small innovations that have transformed people's lives.

Samsung resumes One UI 4 rollout for Galaxy S21, Flip3 and Fold3

Samsung's stable updates to One UI 4 based on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 family and the Galaxy Z Fold3 as well a,s Flip3 were halted last week due to issues with Google Play compatibility.

Xiaomi 12 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W fast charging launched

Xiaomi has officially launched its flagship Xiaomi 12 series of smartphones in its home country China. The lineup includes three models -- Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and 12X.