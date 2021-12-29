StockGro Ends the Year with Interactive Microsite Campaign #StockWrap2021

Social investment and gaming platform StockGro is all set to end the year on an informative and amusing note for its users. Leveraging its fin-tech prowess and affinity for creating user-friendly content, StockGro launched a gamified yearly wrap-up called #StockWrap2021.



A deep dive into the happenings of the stock market, all through 2021, the #StockWrap2021 gives its users an end-to-end and insightful dialogue on the good and bad of the stock market in the year that went by.



The content on #StockWrap2021 encompasses information that has been broadly broken down into month-wise highlights for easy consumption. The microsite offers an interactive learning and engaging approach, enabling readers to actively participate in the information session as they learn more about the stock market.



The #StockWrap2021 opens with a fun game, akin to the Dinosaur Game built on Google Chrome where instead of the prehistoric animal, a bull crosses milestones of the Indian Stock Market '21. This is a fun way to bring in information pertaining to the yearly wrap on the market while keeping up with the engagement quotient. #StockWrap2021 also has a unique element of surprise for all new users who are rewarded with cash prizes upto ₹100 on the app. Further, every hour, one lucky user wins ₹1000*.

Ajay Lakhotia-Founder & CEO, StockGro states, "Via StockGro, we aim to simplify the stock market and its learning for our users. #StockWrap2021 is another unique initiative to bring market knowledge to our consumers in a fun and engaging manner. With a wrap to this season, we hope to impart the essential market lessons to our users, which they can later implement as they take their first steps into the world of trading in a new year".



#StockWrap2021 is an initiative by StockGro to make trading & investment lessons easier for users. The gamification is a trademark aspect of the social trading platform aimed at enabling maximum users to partake in the investment and trading market.