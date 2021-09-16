Did you notice this about Apple iPhone 13 availability in India?

The Apple iPhone 13 series will be available for pre-order and on sale in India earlier this year than ever. You can pre-order the iPhone 13 Mini and indeed the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max from Apple India's online store starting at 5:30 pm on September 17, with a sale live on September 24. In case you haven't noticed, the Apple iPhone 13 series in 2021 is the first time that new iPhones go on sale in India in the same first wave as other markets, including the US. Reservation and sales terms for the iPhone 13 series are the same for 30 countries, including India, the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, China, Germany and Japan. Plus, you'll still be able to buy Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE.



Second, the little price tag thing, something Apple has kept as a constant, and which is definitely a big surprise. Prices for the new iPhone 13 series remain the same as last year's iPhone 12 series. Prices start at Rs 69,900 for the entire range. Here are two things. First, that means that the prices of the iPhone 12 should be recalibrated in the next few days, making it more affordable. Second, the expected annual inflation has not occurred, despite the fact that Apple has increased the storage capacity of entry specifications on all iPhones; it's now uniform at 128GB across all iPhone 13 phones, and the iPhone 13 Pro is now all the way up. to 1TB of storage as an option. It would not be a surprise if there are more calibrations to the price of the previous generation iPhone options that remain on sale officially, to establish a gap in price compared to the new iPhone 13 series.

The Apple iPhone 13 Mini costs Rs 69,900 for the 128GB storage option, which is the entry-spec variant this time. The 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 79,900 while the 512GB storage option costs Rs 99,900. Pricing for the Apple iPhone 13 starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 89,900 while the 512GB option costs Rs 1,09,900. The 128GB storage trim of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900. The 256GB option costs Rs 1,29,900 while the 512GB storage option is priced at Rs 1,49,900. The new high-spec 1TB storage variant also costs Rs 1,69,900. The iPhone Pro 13 Pro Max is the largest iPhone in the range, following the template from previous years. The prices are Rs 1,29,900 (128GB), Rs 1,39,900 (256GB), Rs 1,59,900 (512GB) and Rs 1,79,900 (1TB).

At present the Apple India online store lists prices for the Apple iPhone 12 Mini starting at Rs 59,900, while the iPhone 12 costs Rs 65,900 and up. That means that there is a gap of Rs 10,000 between iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 12 Mini, while the price gap between iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 is around Rs 14,000. There is consistency in terms of Apple iPhone trade-in options for all iPhone models listed on Apple India's online store, with the exchange value of your old phone pegged between Rs 9,000 and Rs 46,120 depending on what. Older iPhones or smartphones are swapping out for a new iPhone.