Digital Media Conclave 2021- Staying Digitally Ahead - December 2-4

The Digital Journalists Association of India (DiJAI) is hosting its first three-day virtual Digital Media Conclave from December 2-4, 2021. The conclave will be inaugurated by Chief Guest Dr Santhosh Babu IAS (VRS), Managing Director, Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited, Thiruvananthapuram and Prime Point Srinivasan, Founder & Chairman of DiJAI.

Digital Journalists Association of India - Theme

The theme of the conclave is Staying Digitally Ahead. Staying with this theme will be four panels and three workshops that will address a range of subjects, details of which are listed below. The panels spread over three days from 3-5 pm (IST) will be moderated by the Honorary Secretaries of DiJAI, Vinoth Poovalingam, Dipti Kumar, V. Prem Shanker. The Digital Media Conclave is free to all and details to register for more updates, schedule of the panels and workshops, and information on the speakers is available here: http://dmc2021.dijai.in/

DAY 1 Introduction & Keynote Introduction to the Digital Media Conclave K. Srinivasan & Dr Santhosh Babu Panel Discussion Staying Digitally Ahead: Building Self-Sustainable Newsrooms Shradha Sharma & Anuradha Kedia Workshop Staying Digitally Ahead: Methods to Monetize your Content Vinoth Poovalingam DAY 2 Introduction & Keynote Keynote K. Srinivasan & Bhartruhari Mahtab Panel Discussion Staying Digitally Ahead: Are you Tech Ready for the Digital Age of Journalism? Devdas Rajaram & Marie Elizabeth Mueller Workshop Measuring Digital Media: What are the Numbers that Matter? Ashwani K. Mishra DAY 3 Introduction & Keynote Keynote K. Srinivasan & N.K. Premachandran Panel Discussion AI and its Impact of Media: Content Generation, Battling Fake News, Audience Engagement Jency Jacob & Jaskirat Singh Bawa Panel Discussion Staying Digitally Ahead: What about Credibility? Govindraj Ethiraj & Faye D'Souza Workshop Rules & Regulations for Digital Media Ethics, Censorship & Laws Na Vijayshankar (Naavi) Closing Remarks Closing Remarks K. Srinivasan & Priyanka Chaturvedi

The core purpose of the Digital Media Conclave is to actively engage in change-driven conversation with policy makers, media owners, and professionals on the topics that are important to the vision of Staying Digitally Ahead. The Digital Media Conclave is organised by DiJAI, media partner PReSENSE, and technology partner Hocalwire. ABOUT DiJAI: DiJAI was founded by a group of journalists with the support of IIT Madras in March 2016 to hone the professional and technical skills of digital journalists in the country. Journalists from across India and abroad are part of the Association.

