Disney + Hotstar introduces 3 new plans; current plans to change

Disney + Hotstar just made some major changes to the tariff plans for the OTT platform in India. The company has introduced new annual prepaid plans that will replace its existing plans in the future. As of now, Disney + Hotstar offers one free tier and two prepaid annual plans to users. There's a Disney + Hotstar VIP plan that costs ₹ 399 a year and offers access to content from within the country along with HD-quality video, Dolby 5.1 audio, and the ability to stream content on a single screen. The other is the Disney + Hotstar Premium plan that costs ₹ 1,499 a year and offers all the content the company has to offer with 4K-quality video, Dolby 5.1 audio, and the ability to stream content on two screens. Users can also access premium content by paying ₹ 299 per month. But this will change soon.



According to a report from Live Mint, OTT offers three new annual subscription plans to users. These new plans are worth ₹ 499 per year, ₹ 899 per year, and ₹ 1,499 per year. These new plans will go into effect on September 1. Here are all the details about the plans:

Disney + Hotstar Mobile Plan This plan costs ₹ 499 a year. It offers access to all content in HD video quality on a single screen. This plan is in direct competition with the Netflix mobile plan.

Disney + Hotstar Super Plan This plan costs ₹ 899 a year. It offers access to all content in HD video quality on two screens. There is no limitation on the form factor of the devices that can be used.

Disney + Hotstar Premium Plan This plan costs ₹ 1,499 a year. It offers access to all content in 4K video quality on four screens.

With these plans, Disney + Hotstar is cutting back on its tiered approach to providing international content, as all of these plans offer access to the entire content library offered by the OTT platform. Instead, you are differentiating content based on the quality of the video and the number of screens on which it is accessible. Tags: Disney+Hotstar, Disney, Hotstar