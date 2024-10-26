Diwali 2024: Lighten up your Diwali Celebrations with Amazon.in

Make your Diwali celebrations truly unforgettable with the right party essentials. Whether you’re looking for party beats or just want to look your absolute best during Diwali get-togethers, the Diwali Store on Amazon.in, powered by Samsung Galaxy and co-powered by Sony Playstation, has everything you need.

Explore the Diwali Store on Amazon.in and get exciting offers on must-have festive-party items, along with 10% savings up to Rs. 9,000 on credit and debit card transactions and credit card EMIs from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank and HSBC Bank.

Celebrate Diwali with thoughtfully curated offers from Amazon.in, designed to make this festive season truly special. Refresh your home with INR 1,000 off on select home and kitchen appliances on purchases over INR 10,000, or enjoy INR 300 off on home, kitchen, and outdoor essentials with a minimum spend of INR 1,500. Discover up to 80% savings on leading fashion and beauty brands and exclusive deals on ethnic wear, watches, and smartwatches. Capture every memorable moment with up to 40% off on premium smartphones and EMIs starting at INR 999/month. Upgrade your home with up to 75% off on appliances, an additional exchange discount of INR 16,000, and instant bank discounts up to INR 12,000.

To get you started, Amazon.in has curated a list of Diwali party essentials from top brands like Samsung Galaxy, Sony PlayStation, OnePlus, iQOO, JBL, bOAt, Sony, LG, Tata Sampann and Titan, which will add that extra sparkle to your festive celebrations.

Make Your Home Diwali Ready

Don your homes with bright and festive home-décor and explore amazing offers on Amazon.in.

Black+Decker Steam Mop : Effortlessly tackle tough stains and sanitize floors making your space party ready for a gala time with the steam mop, starting at just INR 9,857

: Effortlessly tackle tough stains and sanitize floors making your space party ready for a gala time with the steam mop, starting at just INR 9,857 PHILIPS Starlit 12 Meter 72 LEDs string light for decoration : Brighten up your home this festive season with these vibrant and easy-to-install LED string lights, available for INR 249 on Amazon.in.

: Brighten up your home this festive season with these vibrant and easy-to-install LED string lights, available for INR 249 on Amazon.in. PROSPERRO LUMO by Parkash Candles premium ladoo candle : Add a festive touch to your home with this beautifully handcrafted ladoo candle, perfect for Diwali celebrations, available for INR 239 on Amazon.in.

: Add a festive touch to your home with this beautifully handcrafted ladoo candle, perfect for Diwali celebrations, available for INR 239 on Amazon.in. Nestasia rose stemmed glass set of 6 : Elevate your dining experience with these elegantly designed stemmed glasses, perfect for any festive gathering, available for INR 1,585 on Amazon.in

Get Ready for the Diwali Party

Enjoy great deals on top electronics, accessories, and groceries to make your home Diwali ready.

boAt Aavante Bar Azure Pro : Transform your home into a surround sound experience with immersive audio for a truly cinematic feel during your festive gatherings, available for INR 9,999 on Amazon.in

: Transform your home into a surround sound experience with immersive audio for a truly cinematic feel during your festive gatherings, available for INR 9,999 on Amazon.in Sony PlayStation®5 Console (slim) : Enjoy immersive multiplayer games, vibrant 4K graphics, and entertainment for all, making it the perfect addition to your festive celebrations, available on Amazon.in for INR 53,990

: Enjoy immersive multiplayer games, vibrant 4K graphics, and entertainment for all, making it the perfect addition to your festive celebrations, available on Amazon.in for INR 53,990 JBL Partybox 110 : Elevate your Diwali party with powerful sound and a dynamic light show, perfect for keeping the energy high all night long, available for INR 22,998 on Amazon.in

: Elevate your Diwali party with powerful sound and a dynamic light show, perfect for keeping the energy high all night long, available for INR 22,998 on Amazon.in Haldiram's Kaju Katli/Burfi : Delight your guests with the rich taste of Haldiram’s Kaju Katli, made from the finest cashews, bringing sweetness to every festive moment.

Upgrade your home with Latest Appliances

Avail exciting offers on the best range of home appliances that will keep your party running smoothly and efficiently only on Amazon.in’s Diwali Store*.

Brands in Focus

To capture everlasting memories from your Diwali party, shop for top smartphones on Amazon.in, with up to 40% off, on premium brands.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 : Enjoy lightning-fast performance and all-day power to keep you connected during Diwali celebrations

: Enjoy lightning-fast performance and all-day power to keep you connected during Diwali celebrations iQOO Neo 9 Pro : Take stunning photos in any light and enjoy smooth multitasking, making your Diwali moments even more special

: Take stunning photos in any light and enjoy smooth multitasking, making your Diwali moments even more special realme Narzo 70X : Get stylish design and fast charging, so you never miss a moment during the festive season

: Get stylish design and fast charging, so you never miss a moment during the festive season Samsung Galaxy M55s : Enjoy vibrant visuals and lasting battery life to capture and share your Diwali memories effortlessly





Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. Hans India and Amazon are not involved in pricing or describing the products and are not responsible for the accuracy of product information the sellers provide.