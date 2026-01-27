Governor hosts At Home on Republic Day

Vijayawada: On the occasion of 77th Republic Day, Governor S Abdul Nazeer and First Lady Sameera Nazeer hosted ‘At Home’ reception in the Lok Bhavan lawns here on Monday in a cordial atmosphere.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with his wife Bhuvaneswari, Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and his wife Gudiya Thakur, Dy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva were among those attended the traditional event. Zakia Khanam, Dy chairperson, AP Legislative Council, K Raghurama Krishna Raju, Dy Speaker, AP Legislative Assembly, IT and HRD minister N Lokesh, BC welfare minister S Savitha, agriculture minister K Atchannaidu, ministers Kondapalli Srinivas, P Narayana, Kollu Ravindra, Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Judges of High Court, chief information commissioner and commissioners, chief secretary, DGP, All India Service officers, leaders of political parties and other dignitaries, including defence service personnel, sportspersons, Padma Awardees, media persons, freedom fighters, special invitees attended the At Home reception. Earlier, Governor Abdul Nazeer went around the venue and greeted all the guests.