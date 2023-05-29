Do EVs emit more greenhouse gases:? IIT Kanpur study

Hyderabad: A recent study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has raised concerns about the environmental benefits of electric vehicles. The study suggests that Battery Electric Cars (BEVs) emit 15-50 percent more greenhouse gases than other types of vehicles across various categories.

Though there are many who do not agree with this, the research, carried out by IIT Kanpur’s Engine Research Lab, focused on the manufacturing, usage, and disposal of electric cars. It compared the Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of electric, hybrid, and conventional internal combustion engine cars, dividing them into three categories: two foreign categories and one Indian category.

The findings indicate that BEVs contribute significantly more greenhouse gases in different categories compared to other vehicles. This can be attributed to the charging of electric car batteries with electricity, a substantial portion of which in India is generated from coal, resulting in carbon dioxide emissions. Furthermore, the cost of purchasing, using, and maintaining battery electric cars is 15-60 percent higher per kilometer compared to hybrid and conventional cars.

Among the three vehicle categories, Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) were found to emit the least amount of greenhouse gases. However, they tend to be more expensive due to high government taxes on hybrid cars. The report suggests that if the government aims to promote clean technology, hybrid cars should be taxed on par with battery electric vehicles.

Despite the environmental drawbacks, battery electric cars are being encouraged through lower taxes and other incentives for buyers. Hybrid cars, on the other hand, offer better mileage per liter compared to conventional engine cars, making them more fuel-efficient. Ultimately, the report suggests that for personal use, conventional engine cars are more cost-effective, while battery electric cars are more efficient for taxi operators. Hybrid vehicles are considered the most environmentally friendly option.