Donald Trump is not interested in rejoining Twitter

Former US President Donald Trump is reportedly not interested in rejoining Twitter, even though his old account is up and running. Trump's account was suspended early last year for allegedly instigating the Capitol riot, where five people lost their lives, violating the platform's terms of service. After his ban, the former US President created his Truth Social app, which has similarities to Twitter. Trump says he's happy to use his app, and he won't go back to the bird app just yet.



As Reuters reported, at the annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Trump said he "sees no reason for it (to rejoin Twitter). He also added that he would stick with his Truth Social platform from his Trump Media & Technology Group". (TMTG), which he is doing "phenomenally well." He also praised Elon Musk and announced his plans to return to the White House in 2024.



Trump's account was restored after company owner Elon Musk conducted a poll on the platform last week. More than 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll, with 51.8 per cent voting in favour of reinstatement. After the poll, Musk tweeted: "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated".

And lead us not into temptation … pic.twitter.com/8qNOXzwXS9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

We saw the above tweet by Elon Musk after Ex-President Donald Trump didn't show interest in joining Twitter.



Trump still has more than 87 million followers, and the move to reinstate the former president could benefit Twitter in terms of its user base. The company, which is struggling to retain advertisers, can hope to bring in new partners if its daily active users increase. Many of Trump's supporters may return to Twitter if he starts using his old account. Similarly, Twitter also reinstated other banned accounts, including Ye (@kanyewest) and comedian Kathy Griffin.

At this point, Trump has yet to post a tweet. His last tweet was on January 8, 2021, when he announced that he would not attend Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony. A day earlier, he wrote: "I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you". On January 6, 2021, more than 2,000 rioters entered the US Capitol building and vandalized property following then-US President Donald Trump's defeat of Biden.