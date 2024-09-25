Dreame Technology Launches Flagship X40 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop in India

Dreame Technology , a leading global brand in smart home cleaning appliances, has unveiled its latest flagship product, the Dreame X40 Ultra. This advanced robot vacuum and mop redefines the future of home cleaning with its powerful cleaning technologies and smart innovations. The Dreame X40 Ultra is engineered to deliver superior cleaning performance, ease of use, and minimal human intervention, offering a truly hands-free cleaning experience. Available on Amazon and Dreame’s official website, the X40 Ultra is set to elevate the standard for intelligent home cleaning solutions.

Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame India stated, "The Dreame X40 Ultra represents the pinnacle of home cleaning technology. It goes beyond simple cleaning by learning and adapting to the user's home environment. With its AI-driven mapping, intelligent obstacle avoidance, and industry-leading suction power, the X40 Ultra is designed for those who demand the very best in home care. Our mission is to make life easier for our customers, and the X40 Ultra delivers on that promise by handling even the toughest cleaning challenges effortlessly."

Features and Specifications:

Dreame X40 Ultra Mop Extend Technology

Side Reach Technology: Dreame X40 Ultra is equipped with this feature of side reach technology to clean even the toughest spots of the users home with 100% efficiency. The side brush can lift up to 10mm and extend to reach wall corners and curved furniture legs with fewer missed spots. It also prevents cross-contamination between dry and wet messes, especially for carpet cleaning.



Dreame X40 Ultra Set No-Go Zones



MopExtend RoboSwing Technology: This innovative feature allows the X40 Ultra to extend its mop up to 4cm, enabling it to clean under low-profile furniture with ease. Automatic mop extension and retraction ensures thorough cleaning in hard-to-reach areas such as corners and gaps, offering unparalleled convenience.



Powerful Vormax™ Suction: The Dreame X40 Ultra boasts 12,000 Pa of suction power, making it one of the most powerful in the industry. Its optimized air duct design ensures smooth airflow, effectively removing pet hair, dust, and larger debris with ease, while maintaining a quieter cleaning operation.

7-in-1 Auto Base Station Care: The Dreame X40 Ultra takes self-maintenance to the next level with its 7-in-1 Auto Base Station. The base station handles automatic dustbin emptying, 70°C hot water mop cleaning, self-cleaning washboard, automatic mop drying, and refilling of both water and cleaning solution. This seamless functionality allows users to experience truly hands-off cleaning.

Smart Obstacle Avoidance



Omni Sensitivity & Obstacle Avoidance: With advanced OmniDirt detection, the X40 Ultra intelligently identifies and targets stubborn stains, adjusting its cleaning method for optimal results. The built-in RGB camera and 3D structured light technology enable precise obstacle detection, allowing for efficient cleaning even in dimly lit rooms. The turbidity sensor ensures mops are rewashing when necessary, providing a cleaner home environment.



Dreame X40 Ultra (Carpet Suction Boost)



Versatile Carpet Cleaning Strategies: Equipped with advanced carpet strategies, the X40 Ultra lifts its mops when encountering carpets, preventing them from getting wet. Users can choose from various modes, including avoiding carpets, using extra suction, or deep cleaning for a more thorough result.





Price and Availability:



The Dreame X40 Ultra will be available for purchase on Amazon at a launch price of INR 1,29,999. As part of the upcoming Diwali festivities, the brand is offering an exclusive promotional price of 99,999/-.

Amazon Prime members will have early access to the Diwali discounts starting on 26th September, with the sale opening to all customers from 27th September to 30th October 2024. The Dreame X40 Ultra comes with a one-year warranty.