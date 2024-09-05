Dyson Announces Lineup of New Technologies Ahead of the Festive Season

Dyson today announced an exciting lineup of four new products across its Beauty, Audio, and Home categories in India, ahead of thefestive season. The new lineup includes Dyson’s high performance technologies which cater to owners’ needs. Planned for a phased release, the new lineup includes two advanced hairstyling tools – the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer, the Dyson SupersonicNural™ hair dryer, Dyson’s first audio-only product – the OnTrac™ Headphonesand the company’s first dedicated wet cleaner – the Dyson WashG1™ wet floor cleaner. Soon-to-launched Dyson technologies include: Transformative hair care products for versatilestyling: Dyson introduced two pioneering beauty products today.

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer

The DysonAirwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer, Dyson’s first connected beauty product, is now available at an introductory price of INR 45,900 on Dyson.in and Dyson demostores. It programs perfect curls with the push of a button with no heat damage. Equipped with Bluetooth® technology, it offers an optimized styling experience as users can personalize their hair profile on the MyDyson™ App and seamlessly create curls with a singletouch. This multi-styler comes in the special Strawberry Bronze/Blush Pink edition with six attachments and a complimentary detangling comb in a Dyson-designed presentation case.

Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer

Additionally, Dyson launchedthe Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer, its most intelligent stylingtool designed for healthier scalp and hair. Featuring a new Scalp Protect mode,this dryer uses Nural™sensors to automatically adjust heat and airflow near the scalp, safeguardingit from damage. These sensors also improve the styling experience, enhance hairshine, and prevent heat damage. Complementing the new embedded sensors is adifferentiated visual appeal: a clear end cap to show the technology within,and two new bold colour palettes - Ceramic Patina and Topaz or the Vinca Blueand Topaz. The Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer comes with five attachments and isnow available at INR 41,900 on Dyson.in.



Healthier Homes with a Wet Floor Cleaner

Dyson WashG1™

Dyson isset to introduce its first dedicated wet floor cleaner, the Dyson WashG1™. It isengineered to effortlessly handle both wet and dry debris in a single pass,delivering a hygienic clean on hard floors across large spaces. With a 1-litreclean-water tank covering up to 3100 sq. ft., the Dyson WashG1™ combines hydration, absorption, and extraction technologiesto separate wet and dry debris automatically, ensuring more hygienicmaintenance. Indian consumers can purchase this revolutionary product startingOctober 2024 on Dyson.in and at Dyson Demo Stores.

Headphones, Remastered

Dyson OnTrac™ headphones

In July, Dyson globally unveiled its first high-fidelity,audio-only headphones – the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones. These headphones will soon be available in India, offering high-fidelity audio, industry-leading noise cancellation, a 55-hour battery life, and over 2,000 customizable colour combinations for a truly personalized listening experience.

