Dyson Announces Lineup of New Technologies Ahead of the Festive Season
Set to launch Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-stylerand dryer, Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer, Dyson WashG1™ wet floor cleanerand Dyson OnTrac™Headphones.
Dyson today announced an exciting lineup of four new products across its Beauty, Audio, and Home categories in India, ahead of thefestive season. The new lineup includes Dyson’s high performance technologies which cater to owners’ needs.
Planned for a phased release, the new lineup includes two advanced hairstyling tools – the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer, the Dyson SupersonicNural™ hair dryer, Dyson’s first audio-only product – the OnTrac™ Headphonesand the company’s first dedicated wet cleaner – the Dyson WashG1™ wet floor cleaner.
Soon-to-launched Dyson technologies include:
Transformative hair care products for versatilestyling: Dyson introduced two pioneering beauty products today.
The DysonAirwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer, Dyson’s first connected beauty product, is now available at an introductory price of INR 45,900 on Dyson.in and Dyson demostores. It programs perfect curls with the push of a button with no heat damage. Equipped with Bluetooth® technology, it offers an optimized styling experience as users can personalize their hair profile on the MyDyson™ App and seamlessly create curls with a singletouch. This multi-styler comes in the special Strawberry Bronze/Blush Pink edition with six attachments and a complimentary detangling comb in a Dyson-designed presentation case.
Additionally, Dyson launchedthe Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer, its most intelligent stylingtool designed for healthier scalp and hair. Featuring a new Scalp Protect mode,this dryer uses Nural™sensors to automatically adjust heat and airflow near the scalp, safeguardingit from damage. These sensors also improve the styling experience, enhance hairshine, and prevent heat damage. Complementing the new embedded sensors is adifferentiated visual appeal: a clear end cap to show the technology within,and two new bold colour palettes - Ceramic Patina and Topaz or the Vinca Blueand Topaz. The Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer comes with five attachments and isnow available at INR 41,900 on Dyson.in.
Healthier Homes with a Wet Floor Cleaner
Dyson isset to introduce its first dedicated wet floor cleaner, the Dyson WashG1™. It isengineered to effortlessly handle both wet and dry debris in a single pass,delivering a hygienic clean on hard floors across large spaces. With a 1-litreclean-water tank covering up to 3100 sq. ft., the Dyson WashG1™ combines hydration, absorption, and extraction technologiesto separate wet and dry debris automatically, ensuring more hygienicmaintenance. Indian consumers can purchase this revolutionary product startingOctober 2024 on Dyson.in and at Dyson Demo Stores.
Headphones, Remastered
In July, Dyson globally unveiled its first high-fidelity,audio-only headphones – the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones. These headphones will soon be available in India, offering high-fidelity audio, industry-leading noise cancellation, a 55-hour battery life, and over 2,000 customizable colour combinations for a truly personalized listening experience.
Expanding Dyson’s footprint in India
As the festive season approaches, Dyson is enhancing its presence across India to make its wide range of products more accessible to consumers nationwide. Recently, Dyson opened two new Demo Stores in Pune and Lucknow, bringing the total number to over 20 stores. These stores offer a "try before you buy" experience. These spaces allow customers to test Dyson's high performance technology first-hand with live demonstrations and advice from Dyson Experts who have been trained by Dyson engineers.
In addition to these stores, Dyson products are available at over 400+ brand touch points across India, including third-party retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Nykaa stores, Tira stores, Shoppers Stop, and other key regional outlets. This expansive availability ensures that consumer scan experience Dyson’s wide range of products - at convenient locations throughout the country.
By expanding its retail footprint and launching new products tailored to Indian consumers' needs, Dyson is committed to meeting the growing demand for its technologies and enhancing the festive shopping experience.