Dyson Announces Badshah as Dyson OnTrac™ Headphones Ambassador for India

Dyson, the global technology company, is set to launch highly anticipated launch of Dyson’s first high-fidelity, audio-only headphones: the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones. To mark this exciting debut, Dyson has announced renowned artist and music icon Badshah as Dyson OnTrac™ headphones ambassador for India.

Ahead of the India launch, from today (i.e. 12th September 2024), the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones will be available to experience in select Dyson Demo stores. Customers can now also pre-register for the product via Dyson.in. Click here to pre-book your Dyson OnTrac™ headphones.

Ankit Jain, Managing Director, Dyson India said: “Dyson has huge ambitions to disrupt both the audio category and industry – evidenced by the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones, unveiled earlier this year. These headphones deliver exceptional sound quality through a high-performance design, underpinned by over 30 years of aero-acoustic research. To celebrate the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones launch across India, it is our great pleasure to announce our first Dyson OnTrac™ headphones Ambassador, Badshah. Known to many across the country, Badshah is an industry icon, known for both his unique blend of music, high fashion and appreciation of high-performing technology. We are delighted to welcome Badshah into the Dyson family.”

India’s Dyson OnTrac™ headphones Ambassador Badshah said: "Music is my life, and I believe in the power of exceptional sound. Dyson's commitment to pushing boundaries fits perfectly with my own artistic approach. Their products are not only technologically advanced but also visually appealing, which perfectly aligns with my aesthetics and vision."

Engineered to redefine the listening experience, the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones boast best-in-class noise cancellation and an enhanced sound range, ensuring pristine audio that captures every note with precision. These aesthetic over-ear headphones cater to audiophiles and everyday users alike, offering unparalleled comfort and a customisable design. With over 2,000 colour combinations for ear cushions and outer caps, users can personalise their OnTrac™ headphones to perfectly match their style. These headphones promise to deliver deep sub-bass and clear highs, with up to two weeks of listening even with ANC enabled on a single charge.

Mark your calendars for September 23rd and get ready to experience music like never before with the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones.

To learn more about the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones, visit dyson.in or Mydyson App.