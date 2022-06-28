E42 Selects Oracle Cloud to Accelerate Innovation and Digital Transformation

E42 , an AI-NLP-powered Cognitive Process Automation (CPA) platform has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to fast-track its cloud adoption journey and to effectively meet immediate business demands. With OCI, E42 is able to focus on innovation and collaboration along with unlocking applications from legacy data centers. Given the success of the partnership by far, E42 has decided to leverage additional products including OCI Object Storage and custom virtual machine creation to ensure the ease of migration of local and other virtual machines.



With OCI's services, E42 has been able to optimize processes, ensure scalability, and also witnessed cost optimization with almost a 50% reduction in infrastructure cost. These benefits have allowed E42 to provide free trials which in return has resulted in increased traction and adoption by its clients.

Sanjeev Menon, Co-Founder and Head of Product, E42 said "Cloud adoption has become an imperative today, especially for an organization like ours where we are required to scale depending upon the utilization of AI workers. With our ask, we needed a cloud provider who would help us improve performance within our platform and bring value to our business. This is when partnering with Oracle became a natural choice. What stood out for us was that OCI made it easier for us to absorb the trial period cost for our customers and allowed us to offer a 30-day free complete access to the platform including all features and channels. With Oracle's support, we are confident that we will be able to further scale our platform and enhance its capabilities to uplift our customers' experience."

Shabeer Mohamed, Senior Director – ODP Tech Cloud, Oracle India said "E42 has managed to develop and share one of the most transformative business offerings. They are disrupting the industry in many ways, and we are excited to be an integral part of their journey. Since our collaboration, they have moved many of their AI workloads to Oracle and this clearly demonstrates the trust that we have gained through our delivery. As the organisation plans to widen their footprint in APAC by leveraging OCI geolocations, we are eager to witness them achieve many more milestones."

Other cloud workloads of the company are being moved to OCI as well, with BFSI and telecom clients being prioritized. E42 has also expanded its activities into other markets, including the Middle East, the United States, and India. The company intends to expand its footprint in APAC by using OCI geolocations.



