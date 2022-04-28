Easebuzz unveils ePOS, a mobile payment collections app for merchants

Pune based fintech Easebuzz offers digital payment collection and payout solutions powered with cloud based SaaS financial management solutions, to more than 65,000 Businesses. The company is majorly focused on helping offline businesses to shift to digital payment collections. It also offers value added services like Book-keeping, Invoice Reconciliation, Financial services and complementary Marketing Tools for Indian SMEs and Startups.

Easebuzz is launching ePOS solution to the offline retail segment in India, with core offering of UPI QR, Payment Links and Invoice generation, making it easier for merchants to accept payments and manage all transactions and settlements. It also allows merchants to share QR with customers via SMS, WhatsApp, and email to get instant payments.

UPI as a mode of payment in India holds a great promise as per data by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) as it saw a total of 163.8 crore P2M transactions in the last year. The company now joins incumbents including Pine Labs, BharatPe, PhonePe and Paytm that have launched their ePOS software.

Indian consumers have now migrated big time to better technology platforms like UPI as they now prefer convenience in payments through the click of a button. However, UPI is not the only option in the market that customers opt for payment. Keeping this in mind, Easebuzz ePOS App offers multiple payment options such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, NetBanking, Wallets facilities making it easier for merchants to accept payments.

Easebuzz ePOS App is now available on Google Play Store. Merchants can download the ePOS App and enjoy seamless sign-up, do instant KYC and get onboarded to start receiving payments at their retail stores and during home deliveries. Easebuzz ePOS software helps merchants to increase sales by easily accepting payments digitally via multiple payment modes offering customers Convenience and Safety. Everything is stored automatically and electronically, and you can generate custom reports to analyze how your sales are going.

The newly launched mobile application offers a real-time transaction view that helps merchants keep track of incoming payments. Users can also transfer money from the Easebuzz ePOS app to their bank accounts anytime. This newly acquired convenience of paying online from home has now translated into a search for a similar kind of convenience offline. A surge of 22-23% is also seen in QR-enabled storefronts in India with small roadside shops and vegetable vendors also joining in.

Easebuzz ePOS can now be used by small and micro merchants, cafe owners, retail store owners or restaurants as it tends to help them accept payments from anywhere and anytime. Payment acceptance through QR standees allow these offline vendors to spend less time fumbling with cash and making trips to the bank. Now they're free to focus on providing excellent service to customers and boosting sales.