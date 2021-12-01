Edge Users Unhappy With Microsoft's Built-In "Buy Now, Pay Later" Tool

Microsoft is adding a "buy now, pay later" extension for Edge that prompts users to use the Zip (formerly QuadPay) short-term financing service when making a purchase in the browser.



Earlier this month, the company has introduced the service, and now some users are reportedly seeing it integrated into their browsers after upgrading to version 96 of Edge, as noted by Ars Technica. The option to sign up and use Zip will show up on checkout pages, showing up in the same area where you would enter your credit card number in Edge (or access a previously used one), and sometimes be rooted on the checkout page. Zip will appear when Edge detects that your purchase costs between $ 35 and $ 1,000, the price range that the service can cover.

While Zip allows you to make purchases without spending anything upfront, this comes in exchange for four interest-free payments over a six-week period. Still, the service isn't technically free - it charges $ 1 for every payment you make, which means you'll be spending $ 4 more on your purchase, no matter the price.

Edge will also give you the option to pay via Zip by default, whether the store offers the option or not. On the Microsoft support page, the company indicates that merchants will have to contact Microsoft if they do not want customers to use the service.





Microsoft added Buy Now Pay Later into Edge (and so Windows 10 and 11 base OS), a thing which is known to be abused to harm people.



The tags on the post on Microsoft's website say it all. Keep speaking out. pic.twitter.com/wsujv2VdWN — Kevin Beaumont (@GossiTheDog) November 30, 2021





The feature has faced heavy criticism, with some users annoyed that the additional bloatware slows down their browsing experience and others concerned about the potential financial ramifications for users, especially those struggling to manage their credit. "Buy now, pay later" services have also been a target for criminals, who can exploit them for free products, as they typically don't check credit scores.

Additionally, Edge already has built-in promo codes and coupon alerts, as well as product price comparisons that appear while you're shopping. Microsoft even goes out of its way to make you understand that it doesn't charge a fee to use Zip, so it's unclear why the company is going for both buyers and sellers in an offer that no one asked for.