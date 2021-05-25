Elderly Fall Detection Medical Alert Systems: Why it is worth to invest in it?

The elderly fall detection medical alert system is a best device, if you are aged and tend to spend more time at home alone. Even your home, might not be a safe place, due to slippery rugs, wet floors and even errant electrical cords, which may lead to trouble, this could be the reason, as to why, we find for every 11 seconds, older adults tend to visit the emergency room due to fall. Impairments in hearing, vision and balance, all these can make an older person more vulnerable to fall when compared to others.

Those individuals who have conditions such as dizziness, osteoarthritis or who tend to take multiple medications are at greater risk of falling.

We find there is an increased competition as well as technological advances; these have made medical alert systems more affordable for most budgets. Over the past several years, the number of personal emergency response system has grown dramatically. If you or loved one who is aged is living alone, then it may be worth investing in a fall detection medical alert system.

Fall detection technology is not the same, but it is different from system to system. Some are more accurate when compared to others. Depending on the system you wish to buy and how you wish to wear it, you could trigger false alarms. What is worse, a device might miss a fall from a sitting position. This is more dangerous for those individuals, in wheelchairs.

Here you can find list of best medical alert system for fall detection

Medical Guardian

This medical alert system has got winning combination of features, performance and value. This device earned top rating overall for a medical alert system for seniors. It has got discreet jewelry inspired pendants. It has also got a sleek Mini Guardian that is nearing to half the size of the traditional medical alert devices. it does not require much space, it easily fits in your coin of your favorite jeans or exercise pants.

Advantages

1. For this device, there exists no long term contracts or termination fees

2. No activation or equipment fees is needed ( in case you choose the Mini Guardian, then you may require to pay one-time fee)

3. With the Classic Guardian system, range up to 1300 feet

4. No need of landline, Cellular plans are available

5. Frequent discounts and deals, additionally free month of service with an annual subscription

Disadvantages

• Home Guardian range is only about 600 feet

• There is a monthly fee, which you need to pay, and that does not include fall detection

Philips Lifeline

For its Lifeline medical alert system, the Philips has developed Auto Alert fall detection technology. With no additional cost, fall detection is included in GoSafe2 and HomeSafe AutoAlert.

To detect a tiny difference in the atmospheric pressure, Philips has added a barometer. The barometer is powerful enough, it can help differentiate between the atmospheric pressure at a standing or sitting position as well from atmospheric pressure near the floor.

To double-check sensor feedback for accuracy, Philips uses an algorithm. This helps to have AutoAlert detect falls other systems, sometimes we tend to miss and cut down on number of false alarms. Philips has made claims that its technology is able to detect about of 95% of falls.

Advantages

• Philips Cares app as well as an online hub allows family members and also caregivers communicate with one another and monitor their loved one's activities.

• You will have ability to create personalized response plans, wherein you will have the ability to contact in case of emergency.

• You will have an option to add additional voice communicators, so that you can talk to the call center from anywhere in your home.

• No termination fees and no long term contract.

Disadvantages

• You must pay an activation fee

• Only two device styles

• You need to pay monthly monitoring fee, which is a low amount (including fall detection).

Bay Alarm Medical

This is an award-winning device, which include a high-tech smartwatch, GPS button and in-car alert system having crash detection. If you are in love with the latest fashions, we believe that you will appreciate the Bay Alarm line, which has designer pendent charms. People also fall in love with its long battery life, 5 years is not uncommon. Bay Alarm also helps monitor and automatically replaces your batteries.

Advantages

• Budget-friendly service bundles that combine in-home and on-the-go protection for a small amount of fee each month

• No upfront costs, long-term contract, or cancelation fees

• Lifetime rate lock; your rates never go up as long as you maintain your service

• Ability to set up personal emergency notification profiles

• Free monitoring for a roommate or spouse (must purchase a second pendant)

Disadvantages

• Base unit range is around 1, 000 feet, slightly less when compared to Medical Guardian LifeFone

• Additional device charge for GPS button.

Medical Alert

Medical Alert enables you to add fall detection to any plan, you choose. You will also receive automatic fall detection with the on the go GPS button. Fall detection is available in separate pendant. In other words, you would require adorning fall detection pendant and medical alert button. In case, if you are watching your budget, then adorning two devices might be a small price to pay in exchange for Medical Alert low monitoring fees.

Advantages

• Landline or cellular plan options

• No activation fees, cancellation fees and long-term contract

• Simple one-step set-up

• Monitor your devices, storing health data and connecting with the help center along with Medical Alert Connect App.

Disadvantages

• Must adorn two devices, incase if you wish to have fall detection

• Base unit range of only 600 feet

Lifefone

If you are looking for an all in one home monitoring system, then you would appreciate the LifeFone fire smoke as well as carbon monoxide sensor, personal lockbox, medication reminder as well as activity assurance system.

Advantages

• Both Landline or cellular plans are available

• Multiple devices, including an on the go GPS button

• Frequent discount as well as perks such as free lockbox with service

• Long term contract, no activation fees or consolation fees.

Disadvantages

• Fall detection is a separate pendant

• No detailed information about call center staffing or certification

Some of the frequently Asked question

Does fall detection really work?

Different systems use different technology, this can affect their accuracy. The best medical alert system for seniors having fall detection uses a combination of technology, which can distinguish between sudden as well as normal movements and falls.

It is significantly one must choose a device, which you can either clip to your waist or you can wear them around your neck. Wrist devices are not much reliable since a normal arm movement can also trigger a false alarm. Even though, you can go ahead and buy fall detection devices, which can easily fit in your pocket, it is not a good idea to carry them in that way. The Extra layer of fabric can also decrease the accuracy of the device.

Who all must use fall detection, medical alert systems?

There exists no single test, wherein you can determine as to when is the right time to buy a fall detection system. However, if you or your loved one answer is yes, to any of the following questions, then it might be time to consider automatic fall detection.

• Have you ever fallen more than once during the past year?

• Do your homes have multiple levels of floors?

• Do you live alone?

• Do you drink alcohol or use any prescription medications?

• Is there any frequent ice as well as snow during the winter where you live?

• Do you require to step into your bathtub when you wish to shower?

• Do you live with pets?

• Are there throw rugs on the floor?

• Do you have a medical condition, which causes dizziness or lightheadedness at times?

Falls can be terrifying, and no one wishes to think about the worst possibilities. But, this is the fact, which poses a real as well as a serious danger to the aging adults. Without automatic fall detection, you or loved ones might wait for help, which might turn even minor injuries into a serious health crisis.

Fall detection technology is not perfect, but when it is combined with a personal emergency response system, which is reliable, it offers a crucial 2nd layer of protection. You will be able to have peace of mind that help is on the way, even if you are unable to push a button to summon it.