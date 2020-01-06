Trending :
Electric pod that looks more like an egg-shaped wheelchair

The S-Pod is described as a first-class smart transporting pod meant for airports, theme parks, and other large spaces.

Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, Segway has unveiled its quirky yet smart S-Pod transporting pod.

The S-Pod is described as a first-class smart transporting pod meant for airports, theme parks, and other large spaces, Cnet notes. However, from the look of it, it resembles a carved out egg in which one can sit in and whoosh away, pretty much like an e-wheelchair.

The highlight of the quirky gadget is that it is self-levelling and allows the user to strap in for speedy transportation that goes up to 24 mph. One can also manoeuvre the S-Pod from a handling knob.

