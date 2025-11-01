Elon Musk Hints at Tesla’s First Flying Car Prototype, Promises “Unforgettable” Demo by End of 2025

In true Elon Musk fashion, the billionaire entrepreneur has once again stirred excitement with a bold promise — this time, about Tesla’s first flying car prototype. Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk revealed plans to showcase the prototype before the end of 2025, describing it as “unforgettable.”

When Rogan pressed him about the long-delayed second-generation Tesla Roadster, Musk hinted at something even more ambitious. “We’re getting close to… demonstrating the prototype,” he said, pausing before adding, “One thing I can guarantee is that this product demo will be unforgettable. Unforgettable.”

When asked what exactly would make it unforgettable, Musk grinned and quipped, “Whether it’s good or bad, it will be unforgettable.”

The conversation took a surprising turn when Musk invoked his longtime friend Peter Thiel, saying, “Well, you know, my friend Peter Thiel once reflected that the future was supposed to have flying cars, but we don’t have flying cars.”

That hint set off a wave of speculation that Tesla’s next big project might not just be a car — but a VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) vehicle, capable of flying like a drone or helicopter.

Rogan jokingly asked if the new Roadster would feature “retractable wings,” to which Musk replied that he “can’t do the unveil before the unveil,” but promised it had “a shot at being the most memorable product unveil ever.” Musk added that he hopes to show it “before the end of the year,” though he emphasized the word “hopefully,” a nod to his history of shifting timelines.

Musk’s ambitious announcements often arrive well before the technology is ready for production — from the Hyperloop, which remains a concept more than a reality, to Tesla’s Robotaxis, which still rely on human safety drivers despite promises of full autonomy.

Still, Musk appeared genuinely excited about what’s coming. “You know, we need to make sure that it works,” he said. “Like this is some crazy, crazy technology we got in this car. Crazy technology. Crazy crazy.”

When Rogan asked if it was different from what had been previously announced, Musk didn’t hold back: “It has crazy technology. Like, is it even a car? I’m not sure. It looks like a car. Let’s just put it this way, it’s crazier than anything James Bond. If you took all the James Bond cars and combined them, it’s crazier than that.”

That statement alone has fueled fan theories that Tesla could be preparing to reveal a futuristic hybrid between a sports car and an aircraft, something capable of redefining personal transport.

However, flying cars have been in development since the 1950s without ever reaching mainstream viability — mainly due to technical complexity, safety regulations, and the need for pilot licensing. Whether Musk’s prototype can overcome those challenges remains to be seen.

For now, all eyes are on Tesla as it gears up for what Musk promises will be an “unforgettable” reveal — one that could either mark a revolutionary leap in mobility or another spectacular chapter in Musk’s long history of audacious ambitions.