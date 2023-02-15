Elon Musk introduces new Twitter CEO; Check out

Elon Musk has finally found a CEO for Twitter. Interestingly, the new CEO of Twitter is not a human but a dog. He is Musk's pet dog, Floki, a Shiba Inu. Twitter's new boss feels his dog Floki is a better CEO than the "other guy", Parag Agrawal. Notably, Musk fired Agarwal as soon as he took over the company in a $44 billion deal. Along with Agrawal, Twitter's legal chief Vijaya Gadde and chief financial officer Nel Segal were also fired.

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

Musk shared a photo of his Shiba Inu dog, Floki, sitting in the CEO's chair. In the image, Floki is wearing a black Twitter-branded T-shirt with CEO written on it. He also has a couple of documents in front of him on the table with his fingerprints. In addition, there's a small laptop with a Twitter logo in front of Floki if he wants to send an urgent email. Sharing the image, Musk wrote: "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing." In another tweet, he added that the new CEO of Twitter is much better than the "other" guy. He is referring to the former CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal.

Musk had also exchanged a couple of conversations with Agrawal, and there was no bonhomie even when the acquisition process hadn't started. In one of his text messages to Agrawal, Musk said that joining the Twitter forum was a "waste of time". "What did you get done this week... I'm not joining the board. This is a waste of time. Will make an offer to take Twitter private," his text to Agrawal read.

Musk wrote to former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey about his conversations with Agrawal. Leaked chats reveal that Dorsey had tried getting Musk and Agrawal together, but things didn't go as planned. He said: "You and I are in complete agreement... Parag is just moving far too slowly and trying to please people who will not be happy no matter what he does." To this, Dorsey replied, "At least it became clear that you can't work together."