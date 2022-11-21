Elon Musk may lay off more employees from Twitter sales team

Elon Musk is reportedly considering laying off more employees today, November 21. According to a new Bloomberg report, Twitter may fire staff from the sales and partnership side of the business. In the first week of the formal acquisition of Twitter, Musk laid off nearly half of the company's 8,500 employees. In the following weeksthe , he laid off more contract workers and pushed for stricter work culture. However, that failed, and many engineers began to quit last Thursday. The exact strength of Twitter remains unclear at this time; however, estimates could be in the range of 2,000 to 3,000.

The new report hints that workers in the company's sales and association areas could receive emails as early as this afternoon or evening. In some cases, employees may receive an email later but lose access to corporate email and messenger, as we saw above. Last week, Musk asked managers in some departments to fire team members. Some managers, including Maggie Suniewick from partnerships and Robin Wheeler from marketing and sales, were fired after they refused to fire employees from their teams. Suniewick's and Wheeler's LinkedIn profiles still show Twitter as the current employer.

Meanwhile, Twitter is not only making tough decisions when it comes to cutting staff but also features for users. For example, the company previously announced plans to charge verified members for Twitter's blue check mark. In addition, users with the Twitter Blue plan, the company's subscription, will automatically get a blue badge on their profile. Currently, the specific price for India remains unclear, although it could be around Rs 800. Globally, the blue subscription is priced at $8.

Musk also wants Twitter to be a standard bearer for free speech. Over the weekend, he reinstated the Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump. Trump's account was suspended indefinitely for his tweets that led to the riot on Capitol Hill in January 2021. But Doland Trump is not interested in rejoining Twitter.