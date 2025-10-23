Elon Musk Plans to Build a Million-Humanoid Robot Army with Tesla’s Optimus Project

Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla and SpaceX, has unveiled his next grand ambition—an army of humanoid robots designed to redefine global productivity. Dubbed Tesla Optimus, these advanced robots are being developed to handle human-like tasks with an efficiency Musk claims is “five times greater than humans.”

During Tesla’s latest quarterly earnings call, Musk outlined the company’s vision to produce up to one million Optimus units in the near future. He described the initiative as a “massive robot army” that could become Tesla’s most significant product yet, surpassing even its iconic electric vehicles.

The billionaire entrepreneur emphasized that the Optimus project marks a major shift in Tesla’s long-term strategy—from manufacturing cars to building intelligent machines. “Optimus has the potential to be the biggest product of all time,” Musk said, highlighting its transformative potential. He also admitted that maintaining his voting control in Tesla is crucial for steering this ambitious project, underscoring how central Optimus is to the company’s future direction.

What Are Tesla’s Optimus Robots?

Tesla’s Optimus robots are designed to mirror the human form and behaviour. They are intended to carry out repetitive, physically demanding, or precision-based tasks—roles that currently rely heavily on human labour. Musk envisions these robots becoming an integral part of industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and even household services.

“This could create a world where there is no poverty, where everyone has access to the finest medical care,” Musk said, adding that Optimus units could even function as “incredible surgeons.”

The Optimus project first captured public attention in 2023 when Tesla showcased early prototypes capable of walking, lifting objects, and performing basic service duties. Since then, development has accelerated, and the robots are now being tested inside Tesla’s own facilities. Musk revealed that these units will soon operate autonomously with human-like dexterity and decision-making skills.

Production and Future Plans

According to Musk, Tesla plans to unveil a “production-intent prototype” by early next year, with large-scale manufacturing expected to begin by late 2026. The company has already started limited production and internal trials, fine-tuning the robots for reliability and safety before expanding operations.

Tesla is integrating its proprietary AI and neural network systems—the same technologies that power its Full Self-Driving cars—into Optimus. This allows the robots to learn tasks, adapt to new environments, and interact naturally with people.

At recent Tesla events, Optimus robots were seen performing simple demonstrations like serving food and engaging with attendees. Musk pointed to these examples as proof of the company’s steady progress in making humanoid robotics practical and safe for real-world use.

If successful, Tesla’s Optimus could redefine how humanity approaches labour, automation, and economic development—potentially ushering in a new era where robots not only boost productivity but also help combat poverty and improve quality of life worldwide.



