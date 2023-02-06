Elon Musk seeks public support to save Twitter from bankruptcy

The new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has admitted that the microblogging site had to be "saved from bankruptcy" and that the same required a lot of hard work. Since Elon Musk's takeover, the company has gone through some sweeping changes and is no longer the place it once was. Twitter's workforce, for example, has been reduced from 7,000 to about 2,300 people. Musk also introduced several policy changes at the company and offered modified facilities to employees.



Elon Musk calls for public support to save Twitter



In a tweet, Musk said the last three months have been difficult, as he had to protect 'Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties'. The billionaire also added that Twitter still has a long way to go and that he would appreciate a little "public support."

He wrote, "Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties. Wouldn't wish that pain on anyone. Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!"

In another tweet, Musk added that even though they have corrected minor issues, something 'fundamental' hasn't been uncovered yet. He wrote, "We've found & corrected some smaller issues, but there is something fundamental that we haven't uncovered yet. Top priority for Twitter this week."



Twitter struggles to recover its resources



While the company must be saved from bankruptcy, Twitter has assets in the homes of its former employees and appears to be in no hurry to get them back. According to recent reports, some former company employees have told Wired.com that they have yet to return their work laptops, and the company has yet to share an update on when it will pick them up.

In November, a California software engineer fired from the company told the publication that his Apple MacBook Pro laptop is still "in his closet" and that the company hasn't bothered to get it back. Two other former Twitter employees said they are concerned about the laptops because they are still waiting to receive severance pay from the company, which could lead to delays in their severance pay.