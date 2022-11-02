Elon Musk to charge Rs 660 per month for blue tick verification

Elon Musk has taken over Twitter after a months-long struggle. The billionaire has made structural changes within the organization and for Twitter users. In one of the latest updates, Musk announced that to get a blue tick on Twitter, users will need to pay $8 per month, which roughly translates to around Rs 660 per month. The head of Twitter believes that introducing a subscription model is the only way to get rid of the spam bots, which he considers Twitter's most annoying problem.



About Twitter Blue Tick



The $8 per month price is for the United States, and Musk said the price will be "adjusted by country in proportion to purchasing power parity." Musk announced that "Twitter's current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit."

Since talks began for Musk to take over Twitter, the billionaire has clarified his intention to reduce Twitter's reliance on ads for revenue in favour of subscriptions. Some recent media reports indicated that Musk would charge $20 per month for blue tick verification, but the billionaire has clarified that will not be the case. Currently, there are no charges for blue marking. First, users need to complete a verification form that Twitter offers for all users, along with additional documents. After this, a dedicated verification team at Twitter verifies all the details submitted by the user and notifies whether or not verification is passed.



Musk has yet to announce when the new price for blue tick verification will take effect. He has also yet to officially confirm that all features will be offered under the $8 subscription plan. The billionaire believes the blue subscription will give the company "a revenue stream to reward content creators." Meanwhile, a lot has been happening on Twitter since the Musk takeover. First, he fired some of Twitter's top executives, including Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde, Ned Segal, and other board members. Agrawal also removed "Twitter CEO" from his Twitter profile bio, as did Gadde, the firm's chief legal and policy officer for the past several years.