Elon Musk to Launch Tesla Smartphone; All that we know

Soon, you will be able to witness a Tesla smartphone in the market! We've already seen various tech giants jump from one industry to another and Tesla is likely to follow suit. The other higher-profile tech company getting into the smartphone business is, of course, Google. While primarily operating as an internet company, Google has just launched the JioPhone Next in collaboration with Reliance Industries of India and then has its own brand of Pixel smartphones as well. Xiaomi is another company that started as an internet company but is now known as a major smartphone manufacturer. Tesla is just following others in a very exciting and high-profile segment. However, since we are talking about Elon Musk and Tesla, the Tesla smartphone need to be special and taken seriously.



The long-awaited launch of the Tesla phone rumoured to be called the Model Pi / P has been in the news for months. There is no confirmation about the Tesla smartphone yet, various reports have been circulating on the internet. This is not the first "different" product that Tesla has appeared. There are other interesting products like cyber-trucks, electric vehicles for children, a Tesla umbrella and even a stainless steel whistle.



Release date of Tesla smartphone? That is still a secret, but this is what we know so far.



Tesla Smartphone: Features and Expected Specifications



Specific sources have released new features and details that confirm that 2022 may actually see the Tesla Pi smartphone that will work on Mars using Starlink! Considering the leaks and rumours surrounding the Tesla smartphone, it is expected to release a gaming phone. GizChina reported that it may come with a sky blue bar that separates the larger blue at the bottom from the navy blue portion at the top. The famous Tesla 'T' logo is expected to appear in the middle blue stripe. Also, it is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup on the back. According to rumours, the Tesla smartphone will have a 108MP main camera, a 6.5-inch 4K-level screen, a Snapdragon 898 processor and 2TB storage.

Tesla Smartphone: Expected price



A phone with all the modern technology mentioned would undoubtedly cost more than a few thousand dollars. As more people use the technology, later generations may become more affordable, but we can't expect their first model to be accessible to most people. LifeWire reported that the expected price of the Tesla smartphone is between $ 800 and $ 1200.