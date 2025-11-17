Elon Musk Unveils X Chat: A Privacy-First Challenger to WhatsApp and Arattai

Elon Musk has stepped deeper into the world of private communication with the launch of X Chat, a new messaging platform built directly into X (formerly Twitter). Designed as a strong rival to WhatsApp and India’s homegrown Arattai, X Chat is positioned as a security-focused system offering users more control over their conversations and personal data.

Announcing the rollout on X, Musk shared his long-anticipated vision of turning the platform into a comprehensive communication hub. He posted, "X just rolled out an entire new communications stack with encrypted messages, audio/video calls and file transfer." The launch marks yet another step toward his larger ambition of transforming X into an all-in-one ecosystem. Musk also hinted that X Money, the platform’s integrated financial service, will be available “soon,” as part of this “everything app” strategy.

𝕏 just rolled out an entire new communications stack with encrypted messages, audio/video calls and file transfer. 𝕏 Money comes out soon. Join us if you want to build cool products. 𝕏 will be the everything app. https://t.co/7DyLNEgNnw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2025

A New Secure Messaging Experience

X Chat’s core appeal lies in its enhanced privacy features. All messages—including group chats and shared media—are end-to-end encrypted, meaning only the sender and recipient can access them. While the platform acknowledges that some metadata like recipient details are not encrypted, the upgrade is significant, especially when compared with apps such as Arattai, which still lacks full encryption support.

Beyond encryption, X Chat gives users the ability to edit, delete, or set messages to disappear after sending. Deleted messages vanish completely without leaving a trace or a “This message was deleted” marker, setting it apart from WhatsApp’s approach. Disappearing messages can also be timed, allowing users to automate chat clean-ups for better privacy.

Screenshot Blocking and Alert System

One of the standout additions is the option to block screenshots. Users can restrict others from capturing their conversations and even enable notifications that alert them whenever someone tries to take a screenshot of a DM or group chat. This move significantly boosts user control over how their conversations are stored or shared.

No Ads, No Tracking

X Chat also promises a clean, distraction-free interface. Musk’s platform is rolling out the new messaging experience without ads and says it will not track user data, something that is expected to appeal to those increasingly concerned about digital privacy.

Unified Inbox and Upcoming Features

The service merges the older X DMs with the new X Chat interface, giving users a seamless, unified inbox. The company is also preparing to introduce voice memos, adding another dimension to communication on the platform.

Availability

X Chat is currently accessible on iOS and via the web, integrated through the existing DMs section of X. Android users will need to wait a little longer, though the company says the rollout for the platform is on the way.

With a strong emphasis on privacy, no-ad experience, and Musk’s push toward transforming X into an all-purpose platform, X Chat positions itself as a bold new contender in the increasingly competitive messaging app market.