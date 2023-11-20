Elon Musk wants OpenAI to share the reason behind Sam Altman's layoff

It was a good weekend for the tech world until news of Sam Altman's ouster from OpenAI began circulating. Soon, the Internet was filled with reports about the departure of the artificial intelligence company's former CEO, and OpenAI's board of directors said in a statement that it no longer has faith in Altman's abilities to lead the company. This was a complete surprise, and nothing of the sort was expected. A Bloomberg report said that the news of Sam's departure also came as a complete surprise to him.

Since then, several people, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, have reacted to the news. And now, the owner of X (formerly called Twitter), Elon Musk, also expressed his opinion on OpenAI's move. He says the company should reveal the reason for Altman's departure to the public and that there could be something people don't know.

Elon Musk on Sam Altman's layoff from OpenAI

Responding to a tweet, Musk emphasized the dangers and power of AI and said the public should know why OpenAI fired its own CEO.

"Given the risk and power of advanced AI, the public should be informed of why the board felt they had to take such drastic action," his tweet read.

AI Breakfast added that OpenAI is hiding a "bombshell variable" that the public knows nothing about.

AI Breakfast wrote: "Feels like there was a bombshell variable that the public is completely unaware of. Not even the extreme speculations seem like they would warrant firing Sam."

Elon Musk and Sam Altman

People already know that Elon Musk was one of the founders of OpenAI. The billionaire left the OpenAI team in 2018 and gave up his entire stake. The reasons for Musk's departure from OpenAI have also been discussed more than once. While some reports claim that Musk left due to a conflict of interest, others argue that the tech mogul wanted complete control of the company, and Altman and other board members objected.

In August of this year, Sam Altman discussed Musk's departure from OpenAI in a conversation with The New Yorker, calling it "difficult." Altman had said that when Musk left the company, it was very hard for him as he had to "reorient his life and time in order to ensure that the company had enough funding."